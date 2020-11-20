NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

Police Beat 112020

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Nov 17

S Coast Hwy & Wesley Drive | DUI with 1 Prior, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or Higher

3:50 p.m. A 66-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI with one prior and for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $10,000.

Monday, Nov 16

Ocean Ave | 200 Block | Warrant

10:13 p.m. A 41-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.

Laguna Canyon Road | 600 Block | Passenger – Minor – Knowingly Possessing Alcohol in a Vehicle, Possessing/Making/Transferring Metal Knuckles

4:01 p.m. A 20-year-old person was arrested for being a passenger – a minor – and knowingly possessing alcohol in a vehicle, and for possessing/making/transferring metal knuckles. Bail was set at $500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 600 Block | Driving without a Valid Driver’s License, Minor – Knowingly Operating a Vehicle While Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Possessing/Making/Transferring a Baton 

4:30 p.m. A 20-year-old person was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license, for being a minor and knowingly operating a vehicle while carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and for possessing/making/transferring a baton. Bail was set at $20,000.

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Vandalism – $400 or More, Vandalism – Defacing Property

7:41 a.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested for vandalism resulting in $400 or more of damages and for vandalism – defacing property. No bail was set. 

S Coast Hwy | 600 Block | Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting

7:34 a.m. A 36-year-old person was arrested for obstructing/resisting a peace officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and shoplifting. Bail was set at $500.

Sunday, Nov 15

Mountain View Drive | 3000 Block | Animal Calls

2:05 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a snake in the garage.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

