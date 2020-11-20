NewLeftHeader

haze

72.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

Orange County hospitals join nationwide effort 112020

Orange County hospitals join nationwide effort to #maskup

One hundred of the nation’s top health care systems, representing thousands of hospitals in communities across the U.S., have come together with an urgent plea for all Americans – mask up, because wearing a face mask is our best chance at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic now.

Local Orange County hospitals including City of Hope, MemorialCare, CHOC, UCI, and Providence are joining in this nationwide effort.

More than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus – including an additional one million in just the past week – leading to more than 250,000 deaths. 

The current trends are daunting and frightening. If the nation stays on its current course, hospital leaders are increasingly concerned that more health care facilities will be overwhelmed as shortages of healthy caregivers make it difficult to handle a rapidly increasing number of patients. Unfortunately, this is already happening in parts of our country.

Orange County hospitals mask

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“Mask Up” is a nationwide public service campaign

The next several months will be critical. Though there has been positive news about vaccine development, no one knows when those vaccines will be ready for widespread use. In the meantime, everyone must remain vigilant, take precautions, and follow public health orders.

The country has reached a tipping point. The power to do what is right is now in the hands of everyone everywhere.

Beginning yesterday, a public service message is running in the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times. Additionally, hospitals and health systems across the country will continue to unite to share these messages regionally.

The message reads:

“As the top nationally ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”

In an effort to reach a broader audience, the public service effort will also include messages on digital platforms, social media, online information, links to vital health resources, and more. 

In addition to masking, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas.

For further information from the CDC about masking guidelines, how to choose a mask, and how to properly wear a mask, go here.

To connect with the Mask Up campaign, visit www.everymaskup.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.