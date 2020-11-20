NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 112020

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

November 20, 2020

Sunrise, sunset 

Dennis 5The sun is now setting at 4:45 p.m., just three minutes away from our earliest sunset of the year, which occurs from December 8-10, not on the Winter Solstice on December 21, when it will set at 4:48 p.m. The shortest day of the year will occur on the Solstice with 9 hours and 54 minutes of possible sunshine, with a sunrise that day at 6:54 a.m. and a sunset at 4:48 p.m. It’s not really the shortest day per se as it has the same length as all the other days of the year. The latest sunrise of the year also doesn’t happen on December 21st either. 

The latest sunrise will happen for around two weeks from December 29th -January 12th, 2021 at 6:58 a.m. Of course it’s the longest day in the Southern Hemisphere on December 21st. The North Pole will be completely dark 24-7 from the first of December until the end of January. There’s good news here, however, as our Dark Ages will come to an abrupt end on January 20th, 2021. It can’t come soon enough. The principal kicks the schoolyard bully out of school for good on that day!

The 30th named tropical system of the crazy 2020 season is now in the history books and boy did Iota make history, as it was the latest in the season to reach Category 5 status just before making landfall. Iota made landfall only 12 miles away from its predecessor Eta. Eta and Iota both made history as the only major hurricanes to make landfall as late as November, far surpassing the arrival dates of Wilma in 2005 and Gilbert in 1998. 

It may be a long time before the Atlantic and Caribbean see 30 named systems and number 31 might come together in the Southern Caribbean. As of Wednesday evening, the possible next in line is only a wide area of disturbed weather. At this hour it only has around a 20 percent chance of further development but the way this season has been, we need to pay very close attention to this low. Stay tuned on that one.

Well, this strong La Nina possesses all the behavioral traits of the event, with minimal activity south of the Bay Area, as the parade of storms continues to focus on the Pacific Northwest with repeated drenching rains, truckloads of snow, occasional hurricane-force winds with 30 ft. waves – coinciding with the King Tides around the New Moon that are resulting in coastal flooding almost resembling storm surge.

La Ninas of the past have almost always resulted in well below normal rainfall totals for that given season here in Southern California. For instance, the 1958-59 La Nina produced a paltry 5.58 inches of rain here in Laguna. Just two years later another strong La Nina was responsible for Laguna’s driest season on record at the time, with only 4.30 inches for the 1960-61 season. I’m just listing the season’s rainfall for the strongest La Nina events. Keep in mind there are dry years even when a La Nina is not present. La Nina events, like their brothers El Nino, happen around every 2-7 years on the average. The extended La Nina of 1975-77 saw only 6.02 inches in 1975-76, and 1976-77 had only 5.79. The strong event of 1988-89 produced a measly 4.56, while the 2006-07 season saw the driest on record by far with 3.41, and the 2001-02 event produced only 4.22. Then in 2016-17 there was only 4.82 inches.

On this date in 1997, the water temp saw its last 70-degree day, completing an incredible run of 70+ dating back to April 5th of that Mega El Nino year. By April 15th the water was already an amazing 75, and it peaked out at 77 for over two weeks from September 10th until the 26th. It was still 66 degrees as late as Christmas Day that year! 

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

