 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

COVID-19 cases and secondary reopening update 111920

COVID-19 cases and secondary reopening update

By Jason Viloria, Ed.D., Superintendent

Dear LBUSD Community,

In our continued efforts to serve our students and staff members safely in preparation for secondary reopening, we completed another round of student novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing on Monday, November 16, 2020. We tested an additional 360 secondary students projected to attend in-person instruction starting on Monday, November 23, 2020. Of those 360 students tested for COVID-19, 11 were found to be positive. As a result of these confirmed positive cases and the contact tracing our staff has conducted at this point, over 30 additional students have been directed to quarantine as a result of close contact with a confirmed case. This number continues to grow as we conduct additional contact tracing.

Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) confirmed that secondary schools in LBUSD are not permitted to reopen at this time. Based on information received from OCHCA, the earliest possible return date, based on the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Framework, would be after winter break (assuming Orange County is able to advance back to the red tier). To advance to a less restrictive tier:

--A county must have been in the current tier for a minimum of three weeks.

--A county must meet criteria for the next less restrictive tier for both measures for the prior two consecutive weeks in order to progress to the next tier.

In addition, counties must meet the health equity criteria to demonstrate the county’s ability to address the most impacted communities within a county.

Our health and nursing team are actively working under the direction of the OCHCA School Response Team (SRT) to meet the immediate contact tracing requirements to ensure student, family, and staff safety. Most importantly, the contact tracing process helps our school community to identify, isolate, and reduce the community spread of COVID-19.

Through three rounds of student COVID-19 testing, the district has provided 710 student COVID-19 tests and has identified 14 total student cases. There were an additional 7 student COVID-19 cases reported to the district from parents for a total of 21 known student cases of COVID-19, to date. Throughout the contact tracing process, district staff maintain student confidentiality and protect student privacy in accordance with the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

Although our current plans for secondary reopening on November 23 have been delayed by order from the OCHCA and CDPH, the district will offer another round of student COVID-19 testing prior to secondary reopening when that date is identified.

We ask that you continue to be vigilant for signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 and to report any known cases to your child’s school nurse. The symptoms monitoring guidelines indicate high-risk symptoms to include cough, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste/smell, with low-risk symptoms being fever (≥ 100.4°F), sore throat, congestion/runny nose, headache, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, or fatigue/muscle or body aches. If your child is having symptoms of COVID-19, please keep your child home and notify your healthcare provider and school nurse. We encourage families to be proactive and to reinforce the importance of handwashing, physical distancing of 6 feet or more, and the use of face coverings at all times on school facilities and when around others to limit the spread.

School Nurse Contact Information:

--Top of the World Elementary and Thurston Middle School:

Kelly Schultz, RN, MSN: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

--El Morro and Laguna Beach High School:

Pam Majd, RN, MSN: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. 

We encourage families to observe the state’s updated travel advisory, released on November 13, which states that “Persons arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.” This includes students who may be traveling for the holidays or who have traveled out of state for club sports.

You can review the most current information about confirmed cases on our COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard is updated one time daily, Monday through Friday.

The above letter was emailed to Thurston and LBHS families on November 18.

 

