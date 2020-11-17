This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

Promenade and Village Entrance win “Best Project of the Year” awards

The City of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that it has won a pair of “Best Project of the Year” awards from the Southern California American Public Works Association (APWA) for the Promenade on Forest and the Laguna Beach Village Entrance Project.

The APWA recognizes outstanding individuals, groups, and chapters representing the best in public works.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Promenade on Forest Ave decorated for Halloween and Thanksgiving

Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis says, “We are honored to be recognized for the outstanding leadership of the City Council and the great efforts of our City of Laguna Beach staff in bringing these two great projects from concept to reality.”

The City won Best Project of the Year in the most “Creative & Innovative” category for the Promenade on Forest, a new outdoor dining and retail display area on Forest Avenue, and also won Best Project of the Year in the “Traffic, Mobility & Beautification” category for the Village Entrance Project.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Village Entrance

The Promenade on Forest opened on June 15, and the City Council agreed to keep the lower part of Forest Avenue closed and the decorated outdoor area in place for socially distanced dining and shopping through January 2021.

The Village Entrance broke dirt on September 11, 2018, with Phase I completed in June of 2019. Additional Village Entrance Project elements completed during Phase 1 included wide multi-use trails along Laguna Canyon Road, decorative lighting, extensive landscaped planting areas, new vehicular and pedestrian bridges, and water quality features such as basins and permeable pavers. The project broke for the summer of 2019 and was completed in May of 2020.

The project focused on enhanced pedestrian safety and circulation, improved traffic flow, and new public open space located at the gateway to the city.

Arts Commission calls for phone booth-related proposals

BY BARBARA DIAMOND

Artists are called upon to submit proposals for a temporary art installation that incorporates the red telephone booth on Forest Avenue.

January 4 is the deadline to submit entries in the contest, a project of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission. Proposals should be imaginative, whimsical, and colorful.

“The installation will bring joy and humor to Forest Avenue,” said Arts Commissioner Karen Wood.

“One of the delights of temporary installations is that there is no ‘right’ – it just has to be quality art to be considered in the moment.”

Artists may incorporate a design or installation for the interior or exterior of the booth. A previous installation featured a bunch of folks jammed inside the confined space.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Current installation “Your Hero, My Hero, Our Heroes” is a tribute to first responders by artist Robert Holton

Architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott created the 3’ x 3’ x 8’4” telephone box in 1935 to commemorate the silver jubilee of King George V.

The Arts Commission will review and select designs and/or finalists on January 11, based on creativity and appropriateness for the location. Materials should be durable, safe, and suitable for a public setting, according to the contest guidelines.

Commission recommendations will be submitted to the City Council for approval. The winner will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium.

The contest is open to residents of Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Installation is scheduled for on or before May 2.

For more information, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at (949) 497-0743 or by email at [email protected]

Chamber of Commerce to host Hotel Laguna renovation Q&A on Thursday

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a Zoom meeting on the status of the Hotel Laguna renovation.

“Just the Facts” will be presented at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 19. Speakers will be Laguna Beach Community Development Director Marc Wiener and Hasty Honarkar, vice-president of the Laguna Beach Co., developer of the Hotel Laguna renovation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sketch rendering of Hotel Laguna renovation

style="text-indent: 9px;">“I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce for providing us an opportunity to address the rumors and misinformation surrounding the Hotel Laguna,” said Honarkar. “We appreciate the city’s support in helping set the facts straight for our community in regard to this exciting multi-phase restoration project.”

Chamber Chief Executive Officer Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold put the presentation together.

“I was reading social media, and I was so upset by the misinformation being spread as fact that I called Marc and Hasty about participating in a program, and they both thought it was a great idea,” said Hornbuckle-Arnold.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Renovated dining room

“This is an opportunity for people to learn the facts – not on social media.”

It is also an opportunity for the public to avail themselves of specific information they want on the renovation of the iconic Laguna Beach landmark.

The public is invited to submit questions that will be added to the list compiled by the chamber.

Please submit to [email protected].

Advance registration is required for the meeting; click here to register.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting and may request a reminder notice of the meeting by emailing the chamber with their email address and the date for the reminder.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, exhibition based on Broadway show Wicked

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, an exhibition featuring the works of Greg Miller, John “CRASH” Matos, and Michael Callas both online and in person. The exhibition will be on view online now through December 31, 2020 at the link here. The works will also be on display at JoAnne Artman Gallery.

Inspired by the long-running Broadway musical Wicked, and its famous song, “Popular,” the show examines contemporary society through the lens of Pop Art. Touching on notions of conformity, beauty, popularity, and the current cultural landscape, Miller, Matos, and Callas challenge convention through their inclusion and disjunction of pop-culture and advertising.

In the musical number “Popular,” the song comically explains how popularity is dependent on specific aesthetics, poise, and interests. Turning this mentality on its head, these artists call on a rebellious spirit of counterculture to infuse their Pop Art sensibilities. Recycling recognizable ideas for their own compositions, familiar images, symbols, and brands are reborn as spray painted canvases and surfaces comprised of skateboard planks and bottle caps. Cleverly embracing and rejecting mainstream appeal, P O P·u·lar is a testament to an ever-evolving mentality towards consumerism and what constitutes fine art.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Thirsty,” Acrylic, Spray Paint + Collage Paper on Skateboard Planks, 51 x 48 inches

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Miller often uses found objects, archival texts, illustrations, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John “Crash” Matos, “Born to Be Free,” Spray Paint on Canvas, 78 x 87 inches

As a young teen stemming from the Bronx, Crash (b. John Matos) ran with the local kids, tagging subway cars, creating large murals, perfecting his style. and making a name for himself amongst the New York graffiti scene. He is one of the first graffiti artists to make the transition to canvas. Combining text with form, he creates all his work from freehand, showcasing vibrant compositions reminiscent of Pop Art in 1960s while reflecting his own signature style.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas, “Neon Flowers,” Diptych (Glow in the Dark), Spray Paint + Stencil on Canvas, 30 x 44 inches

Growing up in Southern California in Orange County, the combination of the area’s natural beauty with its planned communities and highly curated environments were a heavy influence on Michael Callas’ artistic process. Rooted in Pop Art, Street Art, graphic design, drafting, and his life in Southern California, Callas’ paintings are done entirely with spray paint and stencils. Integrating figure and his background in architecture, Callas combines character archetypes and bold color within each work. Intricately produced through a vigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color.

These works will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 + 346 N Coast Hwy.

The galleries are open by appointment

For more information, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com or contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or by email at [email protected]

6th Annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo fundraiser wrapping up on November 21

The 6th Annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo is happening now! This event is quickly becoming a hometown mountain bike classic. There are two options – 25 miles and 50 miles. All riders do the first 25 miles through Aliso Woods. The remaining 25 miles is in Laguna Coast Wilderness. The ride starts and finishes from Laguna Cyclery.

Proceeds raise money for the Laguna Beach Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team, which is an after-school mountain bike program for Laguna youth grades 6-12.

This year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the ride is self-guided and self-supported. Maps, GPS, and turn by turn instructions are available. The ride attracts many repeat riders every year as the event is typically limited to only 100 riders.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

6th Annual LB Dirt Fondo now taking place

Riders can opt in on STRAVA to have their finish time posted and shared across registered riders. Riders have been actively completing the course since the event opened on November 8. Laguna Beach Beer Company is hosting a T-shirt/hat pickup, where discounted food will be available along with results, on November 21 at 3 p.m. Any course completions after that time will not post to STRAVA.

The Laguna Beach Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team would like to thank all registered riders for keeping a youth mountain bike program in Laguna Beach alive and well for young riders to take advantage of.

To support the event, go to http://lagunabeachmtb.org/dirtfondo/.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold first Holiday Champagne Brunch on December 6

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host its first Holiday Champagne Brunch at the Studio at Montage Laguna Beach with champagne donated by Kobrand, one of the few remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Studio at Montage is not currently open to the public for dining, so this is a very exciting opportunity for guests to dine in this beautiful setting. The Craftsman-style Studio at Montage is perched on a 50 ft. bluff with breathtaking ocean views.

The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to have the opportunity to host an event before the end of the year, especially since the club had to cancel three of its major fundraising events. The Holiday Champagne Brunch will follow social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe day for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Holiday Champagne Brunch to be held on December 6 at the Studio at Montage

Proceeds raised at the event will help the club serve the community’s youth. Costs to keep the club open during this time have increased significantly, but the club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential.

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character, and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The club offers classes in leadership, education and career, health and wellness, sports and fitness, as well as arts and creativity.

The club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at its two sites – Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch – and has grown from serving 250 youth in 1952 to over 4,000 in 2018.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

For more information about the Holiday Champagne Brunch, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949)715-7584 or [email protected] or visit the club’s website.