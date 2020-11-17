NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

LAM presents virtual exhibit 111720

LAM presents virtual exhibit, De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature 

Since quarantine began in March, Laguna Art Museum’s Education Department has conducted its Family Art Night with the Boys & Girls Club of the Central Coast (Santa Ana branch) via Zoom and increased the program from one to two per month. 

A short presentation and art activity instructions are typically sent to families a week before Zoom sessions so that participants have time to create art before meeting virtually. Sharing their projects in Zoom meetings offers participants a time of togetherness, reflection, and critique. 

LAM presents penguin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

“Penguin” by Aaliyah Villanueva

In anticipation of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature festival, starting in September, projects became centered around the theme of Art & Nature. De Colores: Art Celebrating the Colors of Nature is a virtual exhibition that is a result of these projects and is a celebration of the vibrancy, life, and colors found in nature. 

LAM wants to thank participants of Family Art Night for their willingness to share and for being sources of light during a dark time. In particular, they want to thank Lupita Mena, whose dedication and passion make this partnership even more beautiful.

To access the virtual exhibition, click here.

 

