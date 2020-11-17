NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Laguna Beach Live! presents three rising 111720

Laguna Beach Live! presents three rising chamber music stars on Thursday

Laguna Beach Live! is proud to present special virtual performances of rising stars in chamber music in partnership with the Susi Q Senior Center. The series, Live! at the Q, is a monthly Zoom concert offered for free to all. 

This month’s concert is on Thursday, Nov 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. with violinist Antony Karacic, pianist Matt Karacic, and pianist Josh Deguzman. Registration is required through the Susi Q at the link here.

17-year-old violinist Antony Karacic

Antony Karacic (17), a high school junior, studies violin under the tutelage of Dr. Iryna Krechkovsky. As a participant in the Pre-College Program, Antony appeared in public master classes for violinists Philip Setzer and Peter Zazofsky, and pianists Robert McDonald and Julian Martin. He is in his fourth year participating in Chamber Music | OC’s Pre-College Program and hopes to continue his violin studies in college. 

20-year-old pianist Josh Deguzman

Pianist Josh Deguzman (20) studies under the tutelage of Dr. Kevin Kwan Loucks and has performed in venues such as Soka Performing Arts Center, Winifred Smith Hall at UC Irvine, and the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. As a young educator, he maintains a private teaching studio in Aliso Viejo and has been serving as the Administrative Assistant at Chamber Music | OC since 2018.

13-year-old pianist Matt Karacic 

Matt Karacic (13) is a pianist from Irvine who currently studies with his father and pianist Mario Karacic. As a participant in Chamber Music | OC’s Pre-College Program, his chamber group was featured in a public master class for pianist Julian Martin at Chapman University. The winner of numerous competitions and awards as a pianist, Matt is also interested in making YouTube videos and enjoys hiking. 

The three musicians are part of Chamber Music | OC’s Pre-College Program and they will play selected works by Bach, Beethoven, Ravel, and more.   

To register for the program, visit www.thesusiq.org/register-for-free-classes.html.

 

