 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Thanksgiving community potluck canceled due to COVID-19 111720

Thanksgiving community potluck canceled due to COVID-19, but there is still an opportunity to help our neighbors in need

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Friendship Shelter and the Neighborhood Congregational Church have made the difficult decision to cancel the annual community potluck event.

“This was not easy, but we believe it’s the only responsible thing to do,” said Dawn Price, Executive Director of Friendship Shelter. “Each year hundreds of people gather at the Neighborhood Congregational Church to celebrate Thanksgiving as a community. It’s one of my favorite days of the year, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 there simply isn’t a safe way for that many people to gather.”

Instead of the traditional event, this year both organizations are asking that community efforts and donations are directed to the Laguna Beach Food Pantry, who collects and distributes food to people in need. 

“2020 is a challenge for all of us, but especially for our neighbors experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. It’s our hope that everyone who has generously supported the community Thanksgiving will consider directing that generosity toward the Food Pantry this year,” said Price. 

Food donations should be dropped off at the Laguna Beach Food Pantry, located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road Laguna Beach, or by calling (949) 497-7121 to coordinate.

 

