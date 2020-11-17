NewLeftHeader

 November 17, 2020

Reopening of secondary schools delayed

By Jason Viloria, Ed.D., Superintendent

Dear LBUSD Community,

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Newsom announced that California would be pulling the “emergency brake” due to increasing COVID-19 cases and as a result, Orange County will move into the purple tier, the most restrictive tier, effectively immediately.

What does this mean for reopening secondary schools?

Unfortunately, this means the reopening of our secondary schools for in-person learning will be delayed and students in grades 6-12 will remain in Phase I, distance learning only.

Previous guidance received by the District indicated that we could reopen middle and high schools even if Orange County moved into the purple tier on Tuesday, as the CDPH Framework was adjusted on Tuesdays and the restrictions in purple tier would not have been in effect until late next week. We were also operating under the guidance that since we had reopened classes and a learning center for students with disabilities and English Learners, we would be permitted to continue our planned reopening. However, the guidance has been updated to indicate that even though we have opened selected programs, we cannot commence in-person instruction for all grade levels.

Will elementary schools remain open for in-person learning?

Yes. Since elementary schools opened on October 5, they may remain open for in-person learning.

When will secondary schools reopen?

At the earliest, secondary schools could reopen in January, if Orange County is able to move out of the purple tier criteria in the next few weeks.

While tier assignments were evaluated once per week, they may now occur any day of the week and may occur more than once a week when the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) determines that the most recent reliable data indicate that immediate action is needed to address COVID-19 transmission in a county. In order to shift from purple to red, Orange County would need to demonstrate metrics consistent with red tier criteria for three weeks. State guidance indicates that schools can reopen for in-person instruction once their county has been in the Substantial (red) tier for two weeks. Tiers take effect the day after assignment.

We will continue to update you as we receive more information. You will receive more specific information about Trimester 2 distance learning from your site principal. I appreciate your continued patience and flexibility as we navigate these ever-changing frameworks during the pandemic.

The above letter was emailed to District families yesterday, November 16.

 

