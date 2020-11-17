NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Newsom announces Purple Tier 111720

Newsom announces Purple Tier, indoor activities scaled back

The emergency action announced yesterday, November 16, by Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials places 28 counties, including Orange County, into the most restrictive (purple) tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The directive, which goes into effect today, addresses a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the state. 

In Orange County, the average number of daily cases has nearly doubled in recent days.

Impacted industries and activities in Orange County will have 24 hours from the announcement in which to comply with this action and make necessary modifications. The state made this directive to address the significant increase in the number of lab confirmed COVID-19 cases and protect the state’s health care system.

For schools, K-12 schools that have not reopened for in-person instruction, including Laguna Beach High School and Thurston Middle School, will have to remain online. K-12 schools that are currently in a phase-in process to reopen – i.e. within a single campus, some grade levels have reopened while the remaining are scheduled to reopen in the next weeks or months – will have to submit a request to continue with This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. However, K-12 schools that have fully reopened prior to today for in-person instruction are not required to close.

Higher education institutions under the Purple Tier must close indoor lectures and student gatherings. Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs for essential workers and studio arts, may be open.

California has had 1,029,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 18,263 deaths.

The County of Orange is responsible for 65,008 of those cases, resulting in 1,526 deaths. Sunday reflected a one percent increase with 668 new cases and two new deaths reported. Yesterday’s report showed another 379 new cases, with zero new deaths.

The Purple Tier is the most restrictive level of the state’s system that limits activities based on risk of spreading COVID-19. This means that indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, places of worship, and movie theaters must end, according to state’s guidelines.

Purple Tier Restrictions and Guidelines

--Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

--Retail: open indoors at 25 percent capacity

--Malls: open indoors at 25 percent capacity and food courts closed

--Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

--Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

--Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoors with modifications

--Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

--Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only

--Places of worship: outdoor only

--Movie theaters: outdoor only

--Hotels: open with modifications

--Gyms: outdoor only

--Restaurants: outdoor only

--Wineries: outdoor only

--Bars and breweries: closed

--Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages, and go-kart racing

--Cardrooms: outdoor only

--Non-essential offices: remote work only

--Professional sports: no live audiences

--Theme parks: must stay closed

For more information, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

 

