 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Police Beat 111720

Incident Reports

Saturday, Nov 14

S Coast Hwy | 600 Block | Violating Parole, Battery

7:34 p.m. A 39-year-old person was arrested for violating parole and battery. No bail was set. 

Cliff Drive | 400 Block | Vandalism

8:47 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a vandalism incident. The estimated loss was $700.

Laguna Canyon Road & Woodland Drive | DUI

2:06 a.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Nov 13

Unknown | DUI – Drugs & Alcohol, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

8:37 p.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. No bail was set. 

Circle Way | 1300 Block | Vandalism – $400 or More, Grand Theft from Motor Vehicle, Burglary, Warrant, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

2:14 a.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested for vandalism resulting in damages of $400 or more, grand theft from a motor vehicle, burglary, on a warrant for receiving stolen goods, and for possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Circle Way | 1300 Block | Vandalism – $400 or More, Grand Theft from Motor Vehicle, Burglary, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

2:05 a.m. A 28-year-old person was arrested for vandalism resulting in damages of $400 or more, grand theft from a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $20,000.

Thursday, Nov 12

None

Wednesday, Nov 11

S Coast Hwy | 30600 Block | Violating Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence, Driving without a Valid Driver’s License

3:40 p.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested for violating a court order to prevent domestic violence and driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail was set at $500. 

Madison Place | 1000 Block | Animal Calls

1:10 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a two-foot rattlesnake in the backyard.

Hillcrest Drive | 1600 Block | Vehicle Burglary

3:39 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a vehicle burglary. The approximate loss was $2,500.

Park Ave & Short St | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

1:03 a.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

