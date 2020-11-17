NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Moulton Meadows bark park expansion 111720

Moulton Meadows bark park expansion on track

By BARBARA DIAMOND

City staff will seek council approval at tonight’s meeting to present to the Planning Commission plans for a permanent play area for dogs at Moulton Meadows. 

 A six-month trial of the doggie playground behind the tennis courts has resulted in recommendation by the city’s Recreation Committee to make the bark park permanent and slightly larger than the trial size.

The committee had considered several options for the pilot canine play area, and voted seven in favor, one opposed, and one abstention for the Moulton Meadows location in Arch Beach Heights. 

A majority of the public that weighed in on the notion of setting aside a portion of the park for dogs and their owners to cavort approved the proposed location and the increased size, according to the staff report submitted by Mark McAvoy, Director of Public Works. 

The bark park requires a Planning Commission hearing for a conditional use permit. The commission will review proposed materials, location size, and signage for the project. Residents’ concerns will also be addressed at the hearing.

Staff does not believe parking will be adversely affected. 

If the CUP is approved, staff will return to the council for funding, estimated at $110,000. 

The temporary site will be maintained until the permanent facility is constructed.

 

