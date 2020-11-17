NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Laguna scores with Times readers

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach was voted Best of Orange County by LA Times readers in three categories, shared a Best in three classifications, and was runner-up in six others.

No surprise: readers voted the city’s beaches the best in the county. The undulating coastline features secluded coves for sunbathing, tide pools to explore, and the ocean beckoning swimmers, surfers, and scuba divers. 

The Montage Laguna Beach also claimed top honors as the Best Hotel in the county. The 250-room, Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel, perched above one of Laguna’s most scenic bluffs, also has outstanding restaurants. 

Jaleesa Peluso, who works in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ office in Laguna Beach, was voted Best Real Estate Agent in the county. 

Laguna shared “Best” honors with businesses that have more than one location in the county. Berkshire Hathaway, which has multiple offices, one of them in Laguna Beach, doubled down with “Bests” for Commercial Real Estate and Residential  Brokerage. 

Natraj was named Best Indian Restaurants in the county. Laguna has one of the six family-owned and operated Indian eateries.

Laguna scores festival

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Festival of the Arts 

No one who has tried to find a parking space in summer would be shocked to learn that the Festival of Arts was in the running for Best Attraction and Best Event honors. 

The Festival, which produces the Pageant of the Masters, draws 200,000 folks to Laguna each year. 

Two winter events have been announced.

A virtual Gala will be held on December 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Live the Legacy” is free. For reservations, click here

“Concerts on the Screen: Darryl Walker” is scheduled for December 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets to the virtual concert are $25 for the general public and free for festival members. Reservations are being taken now. Call (949) 494-1145 or click here.

The Sawdust Festival, also a runner-up for Best Event, is now open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December 20. Tickets may be purchased online by clickinghere and are recommended as capacity is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. 

Children 12-and-under receive free admission but do require a ticket for entry.

Hobie Sports was identified as one of the county’s most famous original brands and was included in the Best Surf Shop category.

The shop is named for the legendary surfing and sailing entrepreneur, who first built surfboards as a teenager in Laguna Beach. 

Laguna scores hospital

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mission Hospital Laguna Beach – runner-up for Best Hospital

Mission Hospital Laguna Beach and its siblings in Mission Viejo and Orange were runners-up to Hoag Hospital as Best Hospital.

Shauna Covington, also a BHHS Realtor, was a runner-up for top county Real Estate Agent.

 

