 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

FOA artists’ studios and galleries open for 111720

FOA artists’ studios and galleries open for Art Along the Coast the first two weekends in December

Art lovers and collectors are invited to jump in their cars and visit local artists’ working studios and galleries in Art Along the Coast, taking place December 5, 6, 12, and 13.

Art Along the Coast features more than thirty Festival of Arts fine artists who will be showcasing their craft and providing art lovers with exclusive access to their studios and exhibition venues. The public will be able to drive the tour at their leisure on this no-cost, self-guided trip to a total of fourteen locations from San Clemente to Santa Ana, viewing works from a premier group of professional painters, sculptors, photographers, pastel, mixed media, glass/ceramics, and jewelry artists.

FOA artists studios Ward

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of artalongthecoast.org

“The Last Frontier” by participating artist Michael Ward

Visitors will experience a behind-the-scenes look into the creative work and exhibition spaces of these exceptional fine artists and be given the chance to purchase new art not yet seen by the public, view works in progress, and see a glimpse into their creative processes. The participating artists were all juried into the eighty-five-year-old Laguna Beach Festival of Arts 2020 season, which was canceled for the first time since WWII. 

FOA artists studios Stodder

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of artalongthecoast.org

Loop Vase Large by Fred Stodder 

The artists will be following all health guidance protocols established by federal, state, and local government, and health care agencies.

For more info on participating artists and a tour map, visit www.artalongthecoast.org.

 

