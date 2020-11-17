NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach announces Shop2Give virtual auction

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is excited to announce Shop2Give, an online virtual auction to benefit the club, starting on November 27 and lasting through December 6. The holiday auction will feature items from the Montage, Canyon Ranch, Lululemon, Gorjana, and more.

This event is the perfect opportunity to shop for Black Friday sales, while giving back to our kids. The Club is very excited for this shopping event, especially since it had to cancel three of its fundraising events. Proceeds raised through this auction will directly impact our community’s youth. Costs to keep the Club open during this time have increased significantly but the Club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential. 

For more information, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org/shop2give

Boys & Girls Club group

Shop2Give virtual auction will help support Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in its mission to empower our local youth (photo taken pre-pandemic)

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression. The Club serves youth ages 3 to 18 years of age at its two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. 

For more information about the Club, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

 

