 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Ceremony at Main Beach on World AIDS Day 111720

Ceremony at Main Beach on World AIDS Day remembers those who died of AIDS and HIV

World AIDS Day is on December 1, and for the HIV-affected community especially, this is a big day. To memorialize those who have died of AIDS or HIV, members of the HIV Advisory Committee of the City of Laguna Beach will enlist the help of high school students and others to place red ribbons around trees in the downtown area. These will bear the names of people who have died of AIDS or HIV. These names have been submitted by people whose loved ones are to be remembered. 

The red ribbon is the universal symbol of awareness and support for people living with HIV.

Just like last year, at the cobblestone area of Main Beach there will be a “memorial tree” to which anyone may attach a heart on which they have written the first name of someone they would like to honor.

Ceremony at single ribbon

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Leading up to World AIDS Day in 2019, red ribbons with the names of those who have died of AIDS or HIV were placed on trees

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec 1, an emotional non-denominational ceremony is planned to honor people who have died of HIV complications. Names of people who have passed away will be read aloud in this brief but moving ceremony.  Join the locals at Main Beach early enough to enjoy the sunset; stay to honor someone from your own life.

The theme for the 2020 observance is “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact.” 

The HIV Advisory Committee of the City of Laguna Beach is commissioned to educate about HIV issues and to reduce the stigma associated with the infection. City funds allocated with advice from this committee fund free HIV testing at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic on Third Street – results in 20 minutes, one drop of blood, and no appointment needed.

Initiated in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day. 

World AIDS Day is observed each year on December 1 and serves as an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV, and remember those who have died. 

Ceremony at many

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

World AIDS Day started in 1988 

Globally, there are an estimated 38 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in history.

Approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV today. About 14 percent of them (1 in 7) don’t know it and need testing. HIV continues to have a disproportionate impact on certain populations, particularly racial and ethnic minorities and gay and bisexual men. An estimated 36,400 new HIV infections occurred in the United States in 2018. 

In 2019, the states with the highest number of people with HIV were Florida, Texas, California, and Georgia. In California, there were around 4,398 people diagnosed with HIV.

Today, scientific advances have been made in HIV treatment, and there are laws to protect people living with HIV, however, stigma and discrimination remain a reality for many people living with the condition.

World AIDS Day is important because it reminds the public and government that HIV has not gone away – there is still a vital need to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice, and improve education.

For more about World AIDS Day, go to www.worldaidsday.org.

 

