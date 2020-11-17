NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Approval of six Mills Act applications recommended 111720

Approval of six Mills Act applications recommended

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council tonight (November 17) will consider the Heritage Committee’s recommendation to approve six Mills Act contracts.

Contracts are an incentive to preserve historic properties. In return for reduced property taxes, the property owners agree to use the savings to maintain or rehabilitate their historic structures.

City staff periodically inspects the properties to ensure contract compliance.

The City Council has approved 102 of the 10-year minimum contracts since 1993 when Laguna Beach adopted the state program.

Staff estimates the contracts have cost the city $406,700 in property tax revenues. 

Approval of the six applications will add future revenue losses of approximately $76,074, according to the staff report submitted by Community Development Director Marc Wiener. 

Since 2012, the Heritage Committee has been tasked with reviewing all contract applications submitted during the year. All applications are processed at the same time.

This year, property owners at 40 North La Senda Drive, 8 Rockledge Road, 502 Pearl St, 545 Diamond St, 1745 Catalina St, and 255 Center St submitted applications.

The Heritage Committee conducted several property, historic consultant, and staff reviews, as well as meetings, before recommending approval of the applications. 

Five of the properties are K-rated. The property on North La Senda is E-rated.

E stands for excellent condition and unique architecture. K-rated homes are good examples of historic architecture that have retained their original integrity. 

The committee review also includes cost estimates for future maintenance work.

Estimates range from $66,000 to $2,680,550. 

The item is No. 13 on the consent calendar of Tuesday’s agenda; the contracts will be approved without comment unless “pulled” for discussion by a member of the council or the public.

 

