 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

AAUW-Laguna Beach scholarships help women’s college dreams come true

Jenny O., the daughter of Salvadorian refugees and a single mother of three, always believed college is “not for people like me.” It took her ten years after graduating from high school to realize she was wrong about herself, that college was for her. 

Every year, the Laguna Beach branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) awards scholarships to women like Jenny. This year, with COVID, the need is especially great. 

The scholarships are a lifeline of financial support to women attending college, holding down jobs, and taking care of children, all at the same time. Now COVID makes their challenges even greater, with studies online, and jobs and daycare disappearing. Their need has never been greater.

Jenny O., 2020 AAUW scholarship recipient

Today, Jenny is just months away from earning her Associate of Science Certificate in Speech, Language Pathology Assistant at Orange Coast College, with a transfer planned in 2021 to earn bachelor’s and masters’ degrees and eventually have her own practice as a Speech-Language Pathologist. 

In following her education and career goals, Jenny sees day after day how she is not only achieving her own dreams, but also providing a role model for her children. 

The community can help by joining AAUW from November 12 through December 6. Visit www.lagunabeach-ca.aauw.net to watch a short video of women who were awarded scholarships in 2020 and listen to their inspiring stories. As a thank you for donating, your name will be entered into a drawing to win one of three wine baskets.

 

