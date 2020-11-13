NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Community invited to participate in Poetry Trail Project launched by local writer via city grant

Local poet and writer Ellen Girardeau Kempler has received a Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis Grant from the City of Laguna Beach to establish a poetry trail through downtown. Kempler will select ten short poems submitted by community members in response to pre-selected works of art along a walkable route around downtown. At the project’s conclusion, she will have the text of each poem and the poet’s name printed on permanent signage to be installed near the artwork. A graphic designer will create a poetry trail map as a printable PDF to be uploaded to the city’s website. 

“The idea of the project is to encourage community members of all ages to engage with familiar art installations in a personal way. I hope that even people who don’t consider themselves writers will be inspired to submit three-line poems. By recognizing the ten selected poets, printing, and posting their work for the public to read, I want to reinforce the idea of poetry as accessible and integral to the artistic experience. This project takes poetry off its pedestal and into the public square. It encourages all residents to participate.”

Kempler will begin promoting the project on Monday, Nov 16, with posts on Instagram @lagunabeachpoetrytrail showing the featured artwork. These posts will also be shared on Facebook and Twitter, in press releases to local media, and on flyers that will be distributed and posted at the library, businesses, schools, and organizations around town.

Poets are invited to submit their three-line poems (no more than 25 words), name, address, phone number, and category (adult, teen, child) to Laguna Beach Poetry Project at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. To eliminate bias, all identifying information will be removed by a screener before judging. There is no fee to enter or limits on the number of entries, but no poet will be featured more than once. All poets must be Laguna Beach residents. 

The finished plaques featuring the selected poems will be similar to one installed at the Little Free Library at Laguna Beach Fire Station #3 next to Top of the World Elementary School. Kempler hopes to lead poetry walks along the trail starting at the Laguna Beach Library during National Poetry Month in April 2022 (or 2021, if conditions allow), and to possibly extend the trail to Heisler Park in the future. 

For more information, contact Ellen Girardeau Kempler at (949) 274-1702.

For more on the Fostering Creativity in a Time of Crisis Grant, click here.

 

