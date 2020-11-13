Barbara’s Column
Be there for No Square
By BARBARA DIAMOND
Come hell or COVID-19, the show went on.
The 2020 Lagunatics was presented online on November 1. If you missed it, don’t despair. The entire show will be shown again on November 21 at www.nosquare.org.
“It is important at this time to fight with laughter and showing kindness to others,” said Bree Burgess Rosen, founder of No Square Theatre, which produces Lagunatics, an annual event since 1992.
It took the imagination and talent of Rosen, the multiple skills of Paul Nygro, the dedication of the cast and crew, $40,000, and eight weeks to produce this year’s show.
“Putting on Lagunatics, or any show, always requires focused labor,” Rosen wrote in the 2020 Playbill.
“But this year’s bizarre reality left us doing something no one has ever done before, anywhere: a musical with no [physical] touching; covered mouths and noses; and no audience.”
Filmed.
“We couldn’t have done it without Paul,” she said.
Safety was a major concern, said Rosen, who is really at risk with only one lung.
Performers wore masks and kept recommended social distances when rehearing recording and filming. Nygro even used “green screen” technology to separate performers.
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
Filming with Marc Marger
Green screen is a technique of changing the background on the film that puts the performers in another place – such as the kids biking across the sky in ET or Fred Astaire dancing on the ceiling.
Rehearsals for Lagunatics were conducted in small groups, even for the large numbers.
No one except Rosen and Nygro saw the show until November 1.
Another innovation for Lagunatics was filming outdoors – particularly for “Music in the Parked.” One observer asked if it was part of the Trump rally, being held the same day.
Carrie Reynolds’ “news breaks” were filmed in front of the Lifeguard Tower at Main Beach.
And this year the show, which in the past has been a fundraiser for No Square Theatre, is free, thanks to the board of directors: President Rick Gold, Secretary Rob Harryman, Treasurer Connie Burlin, Youth Director Ella Wyatt, members Joe Lauderdale, Sande St. John, Emma Hutchinson, Rebecca M. Lyles, and Laura Buckle.
St. John and Rosen, who is “Veep” and artistic director, are the only original board members.
“Now is not the best time to go without box office revenue, but if we cheer up just a few, for even a little while it’s a win,” Rosen stated in the playbill for The Elephant in the Room.
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
“Wear a Mask” – Paul and Shelby
The “elephant” is the pandemic, and no one can say for sure when live productions will be resumed.
Donations are needed to help No Square Theatre hang on until it can once again perform live and sell tickets.
Rosen can hardly wait.
“Performing without an audience is like performing in a vacuum,” she said. “But for now, we will continue creating new concerts and special events you can enjoy from the safety of your own sofa.”
Once out from under the shadow of the pandemic, Rosen expects No Square Theatre to produce the season planned for 2020: Matilda, Rocky Horror Show, Honk, Elf, the Musical, Below “C” Level, Laguna Palooza, Twisted Valentine, and, of course Lagunatics.
However, the audience reaction to the filmed show has been heartwarming, Burgess said.
There was one negative review and it was related to “Democracy,” the closing number of the First Act in which Burgess explains democracy to first-time voter and cast newcomer Luka Salib.
“Someone commented that the United States is a Representative Republic, not a Democracy,” said Rosen.
“Representative Republic didn’t rhyme and it didn’t fit the music,” said Rosen.
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
“Democracy” – Bree and Luka
The show opened with “Everything Blows,” sung and danced by the ensemble to music by Cole Porter, with lyrics by Rosen.
Next up was an appearance by Noah Rosen, as Bart Ender, mixologist extraordinaire.
This was only his second time in the show. The first time was in utero, as a pregnant Rosen cavorted on stage.
The show concluded with “Let’s Never Do This Again,” also written by Rosen.
Besides the omnipresent Rosen and Nygro, the 2020 cast includes Tom Joliet, Patrick Quilter, Bridget English, Reynolds, Wyatt, Hutchinson, Eric T. Anderson, Jay Rechter, Juliet Fischer-Schulein, Kristen Matson, Marc Marger, McKay Mangum, Harryman, Roxanna Ward, Sabrina Harper, and Yvonne Browning.
In addition, the audience was treated to performances by a talented group of Orange County School of the Arts and Laguna Beach High School students and recent graduates: Rylee Bullington, Charlee Rubino, Grace Gilchrist, Salib, Lula Buckle, Nicholas Reardon, and Shelby Thomas.
The Elephant in the Room was directed by Rosen and Nygro, He was also responsible for cinematography, editing, choreography, and some of the lyrics. (Have we mentioned that Burgess said the show couldn’t have been done without him?)
Ward was the music director.
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
Courtesy of No Square Theatre
“Rolling in T.P”
Besides Rosen and Nygro, original lyrics were written by Lyles, English, Wyatt, and Harryman.
Danny Rios was the audio engineer.
Costumes and masks to match were created by Brigitte Harper, who worked with Marley Oyen to create the sets.
Oyen, Larry Lewis, and Jean Fallowfield were in charge of the props.
Lagunatics was sponsored by Pavilions, Ketel One Vodka, Nolet Silver Gin, and Forge To Table.
No Square Theatre is sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and its local lodging establishments, Yvonne and John Browning, Quilter, Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, the Festival of Arts Foundation, and the Laguna Board of REALTORS® Charitable Assistance Fund.
No Square Theatre is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing performance and theatrical experience to local amateur performers, directors, and technical staff of all ages.
The organization provides workshops for all ages, children’s theatre, theatre for the deaf and hearing impaired, and venues with manageable rehearsal and production schedules so that students, professionals, and seniors have the time to participate.
The events schedule includes plays, musicals, revues, choral performances, and the annual roast of life on the coast, Lagunatics.
Tune in at www.nosquare.og on November 21 to see Lagunatics 2020: The Elephant in the Room, and for more information about participating in or preserving a Laguna tradition.
