 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Donations offered to city on Tuesday’s agenda 111320

Donations offered to city on Tuesday’s agenda

By BARBARA DIAMOND

In recent weeks, the city has received offers of financial support for projects ranging from musical performances to refurbishing a public building. 

Acceptance of several of the offers is on the City Council’s November 17 agenda.

Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima have become familiar names on donations to the city. Last time it was a rescue boat. This time they’re offering $5,000 to fund the 2021 First Friday Flicks, art genre films usually presented by the Arts Commission on the first Friday in February, March, and April at the Forum Theatre on the Festival of Arts Grounds.

Should the dates be scrubbed due to COVID-19, alternate dates have been scheduled.

Alessandro Pirozzi, owner of Alessa’s on Forest Avenue, has offered the city $5,000 to support the presentation of live music at the Promenade. He also has collaborated with Randy Berg of Signature Party to donate the use of a tent for performances during the winter months.

The Arts Commission is recommending acceptance of the offers by Porterfield, Chadima, and Pirozzi.

Laguna Bluebelt Coalition coordinated an effort to replace a drinking fountain on Main Beach with a $5,000 refillable water station.

Donors include Laguna Beach County Water District, Waste Management, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Laguna Greenbelt, Laguna Beach Garden Club, and Barbara MacGillivray. 

The donation supports the city policy of installing the stations to help reduce the prevalence single-use plastic water bottles, according to Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow.

One reusable bottle potentially can reduce the use of 1,000 plastic bottles a year and help lessen the plastic that ends up on Laguna’s beaches and in the ocean.

In October, the city accepted an $850 donation from Kathleen and Gregg Abel, Jane and Joe Hanauer, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, and Marisa and Steve Robbins to refinish the front doors, sidelights, and window at City Hall. 

The work has been completed.

Donors of accepted contributions receive a letter of appreciation from the city’s mayor.

 

