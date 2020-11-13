NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Arts Commission calls for phone booth-related proposals

BY BARBARA DIAMOND

Artists are called upon to submit proposals for a temporary art installation that incorporates the red telephone booth on Forest Avenue.

January 4 is the deadline to submit entries in the contest, a project of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission. Proposals should be imaginative, whimsical, and colorful.

“The installation will bring joy and humor to Forest Avenue,” said Arts Commissioner Karen Wood.

“One of the delights of temporary installations is that there is no ‘right’ – it just has to be quality art to be considered in the moment.”

Artists may incorporate a design or installation for the interior or exterior of the booth. A previous installation featured a bunch of folks jammed inside the confined space. 

Current installation “Your Hero, My Hero, Our Heroes” is a tribute to first responders by artist Robert Holton

Architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott created the 3’ x 3’ x 8’4” telephone box in 1935 to commemorate the silver jubilee of King George V. 

The Arts Commission will review and select designs and/or finalists on January 11, based on creativity and appropriateness for the location. Materials should be durable, safe, and suitable for a public setting, according to the contest guidelines. 

Commission recommendations will be submitted to the City Council for approval. The winner will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium.

The contest is open to residents of Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Installation is scheduled for on or before May 2.

For more information, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at (949) 497-0743 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

