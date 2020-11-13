NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Steel, Petrie-Norris and Min win seats 111320

Steel, Petrie-Norris, and Min win seats for Washington and Sacramento

Although election results have not been certified as final, it is apparent that Michelle Steel, Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Dave Min have all won their races.

Steel, who ran against incumbent and Emerald Bay resident Harley Rouda in the hotly contested 48th Congressional race, accepted his concession earlier in the week in announcing her victory.

Steel finished with more than 200,000 votes and edged Rouda 51 to 49 percent.

In his concession, Rouda hinted at a possible return in two years to challenge Steel for another shot at the seat.

Another race that has remained extremely close is the 74th State Assembly race between incumbent and Laguna Beach resident Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Newport Beach City Councilwoman Diane Dixon.

Although several thousand votes remain throughout Orange County, Petrie-Norris’ lead appears to be insurmountable. She presently leads in the counting with 132,776 of the votes, compared to Dixon’s 130,072.

In the 37th State Senate, challenger and UC Irvine Law professor Dave Min beat incumbent John Moorlach, gaining more than 51 percent of the vote.

The City Council race in Laguna Beach saw incumbent Mayor Bob Whalen winning, along with newcomer George Weiss, with 6,429 and 5,657 votes thus far, respectively.

Another hotly contested race was for the City Clerk position, with Ann Marie McKay edging out Mariann Tracy 51.6 percent to 48.4 percent.

Finally, the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education will welcome new Board member Kelly Osborne; incumbent Jan Vickers will serve another term as well.

The vote totals are below and will be updated again once certified.

 

