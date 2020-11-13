NewLeftHeader

clear sky

64.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Police Beat 111320

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Nov 10

S Coast Hwy | 400 Block | Trespassing

7:12 p.m. A 47-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Bahia Blanca | 5300 Block | Animal Calls

1:11 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a baby snake on the driveway. 

Unknown | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia 

12:21 p.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

Unknown | Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of Personal Identifying Info to Defraud, Violating Parole 

12:29 p.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of personal identifying info to defraud, and violating parole. No bail was set. 

Monday, Nov 9

Unknown | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% Higher 

3:26 p.m. A 66-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Unknown | Grand Theft Auto

2:18 p.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested for grand theft auto. Bail was set at $20,000.

Sunday, Nov 8

S Coast Hwy | 31100 Block | Felon/Addict in Possession of a Firearm, Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI, DUI with 1 Prior, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% Higher, Violating Parole 

4:15 a.m. A 33-year-old person was arrested for being a felon/addict in possession of a firearm, for driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI, on suspicion of DUI with one prior, for driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, and for violating parole. No bail was set.

S Coast Hwy | 31100 Block | Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed with a Loaded Firearm, Concealed Firearm in Vehicle – Occupant

4:13 a.m. A 26-year-old person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle as an occupant. Bail was set at $500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.