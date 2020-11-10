NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

COVID-19: 6 new deaths reported in OC 111220

COVID-19: 6 new deaths reported in OC, 2 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,520 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including six new deaths reported today (November 12). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 63,460 cumulative cases of COVID-19 countywide to date, an increase of 295 cases today.

The county reports that there have been 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, an increase of two cases today. This represents a per capita rate of 11.302 cases per thousand residents.

The county reports that 30 percent of ICU beds and 64 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 251 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (includes ICU); 89 are in ICU.

The county estimates 55,777 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

Insert COVID-19 County 11-12-20 1 pic

COVID 19 County 11 12 20 2

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of November 12, as reported by the County; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

