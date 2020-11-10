NewLeftHeader

clear sky

63.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Rouda concedes to Steel in Congress race 111020

Rouda concedes to Steel in Congress race

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) has conceded the 48th Congressional District election to Republican Michelle Steel, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors since 2014. Steel, along with incoming Democratic representative Marilyn Strickland of Washington, will be the first Korean-American women to serve in the United States Congress.

“We did not win this election,” Rouda said in a release via email. “And while it isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, it’s never been more important for our leaders to hear the voice of the people, and to accept their judgment. I do.

“Thanks to the incredible energy brought by our thousands of grassroots volunteers, I was proud to be the first Democrat ever to represent California’s 48th Congressional District,” Rouda said. “Serving the people here has been the honor of my life.”

As of Tuesday morning, Steel had 50.9 percent of the vote with 197,256 votes, compared to Rouda’s 49.1 percent at 189,910 votes – a difference of 7,346 votes.

“To the voters of Orange County, thank you for entrusting me to be your representative in Congress,” Steel said in a prepared statement. “In this election, you weren’t simply voting for a person, but also for the idea that the American Dream is alive and well in Orange County. This vote showed that minorities who may look or speak differently than most not only have a place in this Republican Party but can be elected to the United States Congress.”

Steel’s move to Congress will leave a vacancy in the Second District for the OC Board of Supervisors. The district includes the cities of Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Huntington Beach, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach Seal Beach, Stanton, the unincorporated area of Rossmoor, and portions of Buena Park and Fountain Valley.

A couple of local politicians already have open campaign accounts ticketed for Supervisor 2022and thus are likely candidates – Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon and Huntington Beach City Councilman Mike Posey.

Other potential candidates being floated include Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, State Senator John Moorlach, who was unseated this election by Democrat Dave Min, Costa Mesa City Councilman Allan Mansoor, and former Assemblyman Matthew Harper.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.