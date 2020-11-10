NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Selanne Steak Tavern unveils luxurious new dining experience

Selanne Steak Tavern is pleased to introduce a customized multi-course gourmet experience paired with exquisite wines from its Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence list – graciously served in a posh, ultra-private dining room located adjacent to the main restaurant, overlooking the culinary gardens and cozy patios.

The private atmosphere is an excellent choice for dining this coming holiday season for couples, families, and people who want their own exclusive dining space. The private dining venue accommodates parties of two to 12 and has its own kitchen and bespoke menus that focus on unique specialty products in season, some only available depending on the day, as well as opulent gourmet ingredients such as Wagyu beef, truffles, caviar, Nantucket scallops, duck, and octopus. 

A look inside the private and elegant Selanne Steak Tavern atmosphere 

Executive Chef Vince Terusa and his team will create these distinct tasting menus featuring courses not found on Selanne Steak Tavern’s customary menu. Courses might feature delicacies like Duck Rillette, 40-Day Dry Aged Steak Tartare, and Barramundi. The menus will also include delectable canapés and a lavish dessert service. Advanced Sommelier Vito Pasquale will oversee paired wine selections from the restaurant’s award-winning list, which specializes in wines produced in California and France.

Private tasting menus start at $400 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 

For inquiries regarding private parties, contact the restaurant at (949) 715-9881. 

Selanne Steak Tavern, located at 1464 S Coast Hwy, opened in November 2013 and is owned by Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne and local Orange County businessman Kevin Pratt. 

Housed in a reimagined 1934 historic home along the Pacific Coast, it’s an upscale contemporary steak house with an upstairs dining room, downstairs tavern and bar area, a wine room for more intimate dining, and two patios for alfresco dining. 

The restaurant supports local farms and fisheries that practice sustainability and humane practices. Menus feature the finest of steaks and seafood served with a variety of accompaniments enhanced by herbs from the restaurant’s herb garden. Along with its carefully selected California-focused wine list, craft signature cocktails are created from quality farmers market produce, homemade mixers, and top-notch shelf spirits. Selanne Steak Tavern is open for dinner nightly starting at 5 p.m. 

For reservations and more information, call (949) 715-9881 or visit www.selannesteaktavern.com.

 

