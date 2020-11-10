This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.

Just email to:

[email protected]

Celebrate and enjoy your

birthday!





Nov 10

Cynthia Jenkins

Deborah Klassen

Jodi Foose

John Curtin

Ken Harris

Kenny Quigley

Lance Heck

Lynn Selich

Neil Verni

Rick Gold





Nov 11

Amy Shillander

Gloria Broming

Joanne Callahan McMahon

Patsee Ober

Steve Geary

Tom Maher





Nov 12

Christiana Lewis

Drena Johnson

Gretchen Westgaard

Iris Bourne

Kristin Thomas

Michael Webster





Nov 13

Deborah DeBilzan

John Rainey

Matt Puttmann

Patt Ochoa

Wendie Pietarila





Nov 14

Api Weinert

Laura Parisi

Susan Hough





Nov 15

Alison Brown

Annette Modica-Malinowski

DeAnna DiFabio

Eva Evans

Gene Felder

Holly Morrell

Mark Dressler

Mona Roberts





Nov 16

Brian Cuddy

Mario Romero

FOA monthly virtual concert series continues with Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach’s online concert series in partnership with Yamaha continues with another Festival favorite: Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project. On Thursday, Nov 12 at 5:30 p.m., the monthly series dubbed Concerts on the Screen will virtually showcase a performance of the well-liked Joni Mitchell tribute band.

“During this time, music feels more necessary than usual,” said Susan Davis, Director of Special Events at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “This is why we are excited to continue offering virtual concerts to our members and fans. We hope everyone will once again join us as we relive a past performance of Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project will air on Thursday, Nov 12 virtually

Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project has received wide acclaim in performances from intimate jazz clubs to outdoor festivals, and even at home on piano and guitar. For the past six years, Ebsen has enjoyed bringing the diverse catalog of Joni Mitchell’s songs to those who resonate in the elegant music and profound lyrics. Ebsen’s music, style, originality and pure artistry pays tribute to Joni Mitchell with beautiful renditions of the famed singer/songwriter’s hits including “A Case of You,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Free Man in Paris,” and many more.

The virtual Concerts on the Screen series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home.

Festival of Arts Concerts on the Screen Monthly Series Schedule:

--November 12, 2020: The Joni Mitchell Project – Kiki Ebsen

--December 11, 2020: An Al Jarreau Tribute – Darryl Walker

--January 29, 2021: A Luther Vandross Tribute – Terry Steele

Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members.

To register and purchase tickets, visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-ebsen. Pre-registration is required.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes Monarch Butterfly specialist Susie Vanderlip on Friday

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is excited to welcome its third speaker for the 2020/21 year. On Friday, Nov 13, Susie Vanderlip will share “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Monarch Butterflies.”

Ms. Vanderlip has been a speaker on behalf of monarch butterflies for over a decade. She combines science with literacy, imagination, and passion to evoke a wonder of the monarch butterfly life cycle, their migration, endangered status, and their example of change in life. She is a Monarch Conservation Specialist in Southern California on behalf of Monarchwatch.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Monarch Conservation Specialist Susie Vanderlip

Susie is devoted to helping save the monarchs from the struggles they endure due to climate change and development though her speaking engagements. She hopes to inspire the public to take action to nourish and protect our iconic monarch butterfly population.

The LBGC has a spectacular lineup of speakers this year. The third meeting of the year will be held on November 13 at 10 a.m. The speaker series is available to all members of LBGC.

Membership information is available at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org. Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club today to support projects in your community.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club in accordance with CA state recommendations to and risk of community spread of COVID-19 will be holding its speaker meetings remotely via Zoom.

Best-selling author and Laguna artist to host book launch party at LGOCA on Friday

Robin Hiers, Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art (LCOCA) artist, and best-selling author Mary Giuseffi will host a launch party for Giuseffi’s new book, Undeniably You! The Good The bad & The Fabulous, on Friday.

“I am so excited to announce that on November 13th, best-selling author, television expert, and former Ford model Mary Giuseffi will be our special guest for the launch of her new book,” says Hiers.

Hiers has illustrated this gorgeous cocktail table book and will join Giuseffi to sign copies and toast to all that is “fabulous, fashionable, and fresh in creating your highest and most beautiful life.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mary Giuseffi

“Mary is flying in flying in from Palm Beach for this not to be missed evening. Please plan on stopping by between 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday evening and have a glass of wine! We would love to see you!” says Hiers.

Hiers paints a vibe that is Beach Girl Chic with a slight twist of vintage pop. She is influenced by her life in California – mixed with her obsession with the Jetset Life of the sixties and seventies. She is currently in her “Bikini & Champagne” era, where she can be found painting at LGOCA gallery.

“Choose fewer and choose well – in Champagne, in life, and in clothing,” says Giuseffi, who is also an Image Consultant and Personal Brand Specialist.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Book launch party on Friday, Nov 13

“I’ve come to the conclusion that some days are too good to be true, some days are so bad that you cannot even admit it to yourself. As long as you show up looking fabulous, an Undeniably You, you will triumph as a model citizen, in the end! God does bless the girl that has her own wardrobe, style, and savvy,” says Giuseffi.

She will have the book available to purchase and a portion of proceeds will benefit JDRF OC Chapter.

Please wear your mask.

To go to the Facebook LGOCA event link, click here.

Parking is available at The Glenneyre Structure, 501 Glenneyre St (no gallery parking is available).

For more information on Mary Giuseffi, go to www.marygiuseffi.com.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, exhibition based on Broadway show Wicked

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, an exhibition featuring the works of Greg Miller, John “CRASH” Matos, and Michael Callas both online and in person. The exhibition will be on view online from November 15 – December 31, 2020 at the link here. The works will also be on display at JoAnne Artman Gallery.

Inspired by the long-running Broadway musical Wicked, and its famous song, “Popular,” the show examines contemporary society through the lens of Pop Art. Touching on notions of conformity, beauty, popularity, and the current cultural landscape, Miller, Matos, and Callas challenge convention through their inclusion and disjunction of pop-culture and advertising.

In the musical number “Popular,” the song comically explains how popularity is dependent on specific aesthetics, poise, and interests. Turning this mentality on its head, these artists call on a rebellious spirit of counterculture to infuse their Pop Art sensibilities. Recycling recognizable ideas for their own compositions, familiar images, symbols, and brands are reborn as spray painted canvases and surfaces comprised of skateboard planks and bottle caps. Cleverly embracing and rejecting mainstream appeal, P O P·u·lar is a testament to an ever-evolving mentality towards consumerism and what constitutes fine art.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Thirsty,” Acrylic, Spray Paint + Collage Paper on Skateboard Planks, 51 x 48 inches

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Miller often uses found objects, archival texts, illustrations, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John “Crash” Matos, “Born to Be Free,” Spray Paint on Canvas, 78 x 87 inches

As a young teen stemming from the Bronx, Crash (b. John Matos) ran with the local kids, tagging subway cars, creating large murals, perfecting his style. and making a name for himself amongst the New York graffiti scene. He is one of the first graffiti artists to make the transition to canvas. Combining text with form, he creates all his work from freehand, showcasing vibrant compositions reminiscent of Pop Art in 1960s while reflecting his own signature style.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas, “Neon Flowers,” Diptych (Glow in the Dark), Spray Paint + Stencil on Canvas, 30 x 44 inches

Growing up in Southern California in Orange County, the combination of the area’s natural beauty with its planned communities and highly curated environments were a heavy influence on Michael Callas’ artistic process. Rooted in Pop Art, Street Art, graphic design, drafting, and his life in Southern California, Callas’ paintings are done entirely with spray paint and stencils. Integrating figure and his background in architecture, Callas combines character archetypes and bold color within each work. Intricately produced through a vigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color.

These works will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 + 346 N Coast Hwy.

The galleries are open by appointment

For more information, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com or contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or by email at [email protected]