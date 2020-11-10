NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Police Beat 111020

Incident Reports

Saturday, Nov 7

S Coast Hwy & Solana Way | DUI

10:20 p.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 600 Block | Burglary

6:08 p.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for burglary. Bail was set at $20,000.

Thalia St | 100 Block | Vandalism

2:14 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to multiple vehicles being keyed.

Friday, Nov 6

N Coast Hwy & Broadway St | DUI

3:45 p.m. A 69-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Nyes Place | 600 Block | Burglary

2:26 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding the theft of a bike from a garage. The approximate loss was $4,000.

St Ann’s Drive | 300 Block | Trespassing

9:40 a.m. A 58-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. No bail was set. 

Thursday, Nov 5

Park Ave | 600 Block | Driving without a Valid Driver’s License, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

11:47 p.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Temple Hills Drive | 2300 Block | Animal Calls

2:34 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a rattlesnake in the front yard in a bucket.

S Coast Hwy & Ocean Ave | Traffic Hazard

9:15 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a fallen tree blocking traffic on S Coast Hwy. Traffic was diverted for 30 minutes while Public Works cleared the tree.

Catalina St | 600 Block | Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date 

2:11 a.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date. Bail was set at $10,000.

Wednesday, Nov 4

Unknown | DUI

10:11 p.m. A 53-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Unknown | DUI

9:30 p.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Ensenada Ave | 1300 Block | Animal Calls

5:11 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a baby rattlesnake on the front stairs. 

Broadway St | 300 Block | Use/Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance

4:55 p.m. A 45-year-old person was arrested for use/under the influence a controlled substance. Bail was set at $1,000.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

