 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Child Creativity Lab invites community to free 111020

Child Creativity Lab invites community to free family event and virtual benefit on Thursday

Child Creativity Lab invites the community to join together for a fun family event on Thursday, Nov 12 from 6 - 6:30 p.m. online.

Laguna Beach resident Suzanne Ellingson has been on the board of Child Creativity Lab since 2018. She and her husband, Scot, are community leaders and longtime advocates for education, the arts, and causes which support children.

“In normal times, Child Creativity Lab has been quite a valuable resource for schools and families. In these not so normal times, they have stepped up and are invaluable to community centers that are becoming de-facto schools. CCL’s STEAM kits offer value and foster creative thinking where it is most needed.”

Child Creativity game

Kids at the Child Creativity Lab pre-pandemic 

A second Laguna local, Michelle Highberg, has recently joined the board.  As the daughter of an art teacher, she has always considered art to be critical to creative thinking. With that, she is happy to serve in her new appointment.

“For the past few years, I have been impressed with the strides that Child Creativity Lab has made to reach more underserved students in our community. However, my respect for the organization further increased when I witnessed how quickly the team pivoted to delivery additional curriculum for our essential worker and first responder families. This organization serves as an excellent example of why nonprofits exist – to step up and serve by filling gaps not provided by the private and public sectors. Additionally, Child Creativity lab supports environmental sustainability by recycling.”

Child Creativity Lab has a mission to foster the next generation of critical thinkers, problem solvers, innovators, and leaders through unique hands-on creativity exploration programs. 

The community is invited to participate in this mission by sharing “up-cyclables,” including common refuse products that can be converted to robot making kits. Using unconventional materials makes STEM more inclusive and less intimidating to children no matter their family’s professional demographic.

Child Creativity experiment

Pre-pandemic fun at the lab

Giving back matters to CCL. With that, the nonprofit continues to donate STEAM kits to childcare locations open to for essential workers and first-responders. A beneficiary in Laguna Beach is the Boys and Girls Club, who shall soon be offering STEAM kits to its students. By partnering with other nonprofits like the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Child Creativity Lab can reach a broader spectrum of children. 

CCL ensures that K-8th grade students throughout Orange County have access to high-quality Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) educational programming. 

When California schools began to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CCL canceled its workshops and events in line with California’s “Stay at Home” mandate and immediately pivoted to STEAM + Creativity programming to a virtual model. These past months, more than $6,000 worth of STEAM Challenge Kits were dispersed along with fabric for face masks. CCL strives to best meet the needs of schools, students, and parents by adapting avenues of distribution throughout the public health crisis. 

As Orange County navigates the challenges of 2020, Child Creativity Lab remains committed to helping our children become well-rounded critical thinkers, problem solvers, innovators, and future leaders.

To register for the event, go here.

Questions can be directed to the event chair Suzanne Ellingson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To learn more about CCL, visit www.childcreativitylab.org. If you/your business might like to get involved, contact CEO Tracey Hill via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or via phone at (310) 739-0072.

 

