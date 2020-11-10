NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

The Music of the Spheres

Photo by Bonnie Teder

Public sculpture by Nancy Mooslin at Lang Park, commissioned by the City of Laguna Beach’s Arts Commission. This piece is named for an ancient theory, confirmed by 17th century astronomer Johannes Kepler, that planetary motion produces the same numerical ratios found in musical harmonies. The sculptures contain 12 colors and 12 tones and represent the 12 major triads, the rotating earth, the 12x2 hours of the day, the rising and setting sun, the phases of the moon, and the harmony of the seascape.

 

