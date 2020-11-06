NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

LB Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon cutting 110620

LB Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon cutting for Spa Del Rio on November 12

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes the Del Rio Family and Spa Del Rio with an in-person ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov 12. 

The open house begins at 5 p.m., and the ribbon cutting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. There will be two raffle prizes for a complimentary signature facial and an aromatherapy massage. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided.  Please wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. 

It has been a lifelong dream of the family of five women – mom, Claudia, and her four daughters, Lesli, Perla, Michelle, and Nicole Del Rio – to open a spa together and combine their unique talents to help people who need pain relief, relaxation, and rejuvenation of their mind, body, and spirit. 

LB Chamber family

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

The Del Rio women

Claudia is the Master Esthetician with 20 years of experience. She has treated various types of skin conditions such as aging, acne, rosacea, eczema, dehydration, and hyperpigmentation to name a few. 

Lesli is the oldest sister with a background in television. She’s been featured in many television segments where she wrote, directed, and reported on various stories. She has a degree in communications and is the voice of the Spa Del Rio brand. 

Perla is a Yoga Therapist, Holistic Practitioner, and Massage Therapist, with six years of experience, which allows her to incorporate guided meditations in many of her services, yoga stretches, and provide services such as Reiki, Foot Soak and Reflexology, Energy Healings, and more. 

LB Chamber interior hall

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Spa Del Rio interior 

Michelle is a Massage Therapist. She takes after her mom Claudia with her intuitive hand movements and healing touch. Michelle is your go-to Therapist for Swedish Massages, Deep Tissues, Hot Stone Massages, and more. 

Nicole is the youngest sister. At 19 years old, she’s learning how to operate and manage the spa. Her priority is to ensure all clients are safe and enjoying their experience from the moment they enter until they leave the spa. 

“I love that this spa in an all-female, family-owned business,” said Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve had many conversations with Lesli Del Rio, and the family really did their research when choosing their location. We are delighted they chose Laguna Beach.” 

Spa Del Rio is located in the Lumberyard Mall at 384 Forest Ave, Suite 27, (second floor).

For more information, go to www.spadelrio.com or call (949) 339-8330.

 

