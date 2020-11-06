NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

Laguna Beach Live! presents Live! 110620

Laguna Beach Live! presents Live! at the Museum on November 12

Laguna Beach Live! in partnership with Laguna Art Museum proudly presents Live! at the Museum, a monthly concert series showcasing chamber music from some of the best musicians in the area. 

The concert was recorded live at Laguna Art Museum for the featured virtual concert on November 12 at 7 p.m. and features harp and flute duo Duo Ondine. 

Harpist Alison Bjorkedal and flutist Boglárka Kiss founded Duo Ondine in 2005. They have been performing in the Los Angeles area regularly, featuring the most cherished repertoire as well as new works for flute and harp. In 2013, the duo won the prestigious Beverly Hills Auditions.

Laguna Beach Duo

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Nicholas Casillas

Duo Ondine to perform virtually on November 12

Alison Bjorkedal is a freelance GRAMMY award-winning musician. She is a member of Southwest Chamber Music, Golden State Pops Orchestra, and MUSE/IQUE. She has performed with the San Diego Symphony, Pasadena Symphony/Pops Orchestra, Long Beach Symphony, Long Beach Opera, and Opera Santa Barbara. She earned her Masters and Doctorate of Musical Arts degree in harp performance from the USC Thornton School of Music and teaches at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts).

Award-winning flutist Boglárka Kiss has been a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician, and a recording artist. Educated in Europe, at Whittier College, the University of California, Boston University, and Stanford University, Kiss also teaches music at a college, and is in demand as a master class teacher, music coach, and adjudicator, and is an internationally published author in the field of music education history.

To watch the virtual concert, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/duo-ondine-virtual-museum-concert

Past concerts and a special recorded INSIGHTS segment by the musicians are available at www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.