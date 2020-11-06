NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

LB Seniors, LB Community Clinic 110620

LB Seniors, LB Community Clinic, and the City to offer free drive-thru flu shots on November 20

Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Beach Community Clinic (LBCC), and the City of Laguna Beach are conducting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic for the public on Friday, Nov 20 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in the underground parking structure of the Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third St, in downtown Laguna. 

The drive-thru clinic is for adults 18 years of age and older. Please note, the 65+ higher dose vaccine will not be available.

COVID-19 might still be at the top of everyone’s health risk radar, but influenza affects anywhere from 5 to 20 percent of the U.S. population every year. People 65 and older are at higher risk of flu-related complications, but the flu can knock young, healthy people off their feet, too. It does every year.

LB Seniors Rubal

Click on photo for a larger image 

Submitted photo

Dr. Jorge Rubal, LBCC Medical Director and CEO

Seniors who get a flu shot are less likely to be hospitalized with pneumonia or the flu. The vaccine needs about two weeks to fully take effect, and it lasts about six months, covering the length of a typical flu season. With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, reducing the spread of other respiratory illnesses like the flu is extremely important.

Vaccinating at any point is beneficial and can help prevent the spread of flu viruses.

“The best way to protect yourself from the flu is to vaccinate. Not only will doing so protect you, but it will safeguard the health of family, friends, and others in the community,” stresses Dr. Jorge Rubal, LBCC Medical Director and CEO.

There will be signs directing you to drive to the location where you need to line up. Masks are required. While you stay in your car, a clinic team member will likely check your temperature. After verifying your information, and taking any paperwork you’ve filled out, you’ll be directed to the next station. A Laguna Beach Community Clinic nurse will administer your flu shot.

To learn more about the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, visit www.lbclinic.org.

To learn more about Laguna Beach Seniors, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.