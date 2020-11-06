NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

Laguna Beach County Water District appoints 110620

Laguna Beach County Water District appoints new General Manager

The Board of Directors of the Laguna Beach County Water District is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Van Der Maaten as the District’s next General Manager. Van Der Maaten starts his new position on January 1, 2021. The selection culminates a nationwide recruiting process in which 50 well-qualified candidates applied for the position. 

Van Der Maaten brings a wealth of relevant experience to the District with over 24 years of professional experience in civil engineering and the water-utility industry. Van Der Maaten is returning to the Orange County area after spending the past five years as General Manager of the Marina Coast Water District, located in the City of Marina in Northern California. Prior to that, he worked as the Public Works and Utilities Director for the City of San Juan Capistrano. 

Laguna Beach Van Der Maaten

Submitted photo

Keith Van Der Maaten

“Van Der Maaten’s background, previous work in Orange County, and experience at Marina Coast Water District make him very well qualified for the position,” stated Board President Bob Whalen. “We believe that he will continue the history of excellent leadership that we have had at the District.”

Van Der Maaten earned his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering at San Jose State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Santa Clara University. He has been a registered civil engineer in the State of California since 2000. 

“I’m excited to be a part of such an exceptional organization,” said Van Der Maaten “The District has a great history of overcoming water supply challenges and achieving a high level of service to the community. I am honored to be a part of the team and community and look forward to building upon those successes.”

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 20,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of Laguna Beach. The District’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.