 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

Police Beat 110620

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Nov 3

Forest Ave | 500 Block | Grand Theft

2:54 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to two sculpted figurines in front of City Hall being taken.

S Coast Hwy | 600 Block | False Identification to a Specific Peace Officer, Flash Hold, Shoplifting 

11:24 a.m. A 31-year-old person was arrested for providing false identification to a specific peace officer, on a flash hold, and for shoplifting. No bail was set.

Monday, Nov 2

N Coast Hwy & Boat Canyon Drive | Possession/Purchase of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession/Selling a Controlled Substance, DUI – Drugs & Alcohol 

11:42 p.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested for possession/purchase of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession/selling a controlled substance, and on suspicion of DUI – drugs and alcohol. Bail was set at $25,000.

N Coast Hwy & Boat Canyon Drive | Possession/Purchase of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession/Selling a Controlled Substance 

11:17 p.m. A 25-year-old person was arrested for possession/purchase of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession/selling a controlled substance. Bail was set at $25,000.

Bluebird Canyon Drive | 800 Block | Animal Calls

3:58 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to “a bobcat hunting in the area for about a week.”

Barracuda Way | 700 Block | Animal Calls

2:10 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a rattlesnake in the driveway. 

Tahiti Ave | 1500 Block | Animal Calls

1:26 p.m. LBPD received a report regarding a rattlesnake on the deck. 

Van Dyke Drive | 1000 Block | Animal Calls

11:14 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a bobcat sighting, one male and one female.

S Coast Hwy | 500 Block | Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place or Vehicle, Driver Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle/Vessel, Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License, Felon/Addict in Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited Person Owning/Possessing Ammunition, Warrant, Getting Credit/Others ID, Possession of a Controlled Substance

1:39 p.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, being a driver carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel, driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, being a felon/addict in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person owning/possessing ammunition, on a warrant, getting credit/others ID, and possession of a controlled substance. No bail was set.

Sunday, Nov 1

S Coast Hwy | 31100 Block | Trespassing

7:36 p.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Forest Ave | 500 Block | Warrant

1:47 p.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for false registration. Bail was set at $1,500.

S Coast Hwy & Cress St | Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle/Vessel, Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License

7:39 p.m. A 29-year-old person was arrested for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel, and driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bail was set at $20,000.

El Toro Road & Laguna Canyon Road | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher

1:12 a.m. A 24-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

