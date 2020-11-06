NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

2020 Election: Petrie-Norris maintains lead 110620

2020 Election: Petrie-Norris maintains lead over Dixon, Rouda falls further behind Steel

Laguna Beach resident and incumbent Cottie Petrie-Norris remains in the lead over Newport Beach City Council member Diane Dixon in the race for the 74th Assembly, with 126,585 votes to Dixon’s 122,618 votes as of Friday at 5 p.m.

Emerald Bay resident and incumbent Harley Rouda, on the other hand, trails Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel in the race for the 48th Congressional seat by over 6,000 votes.

In the race for the 37th Senate, UCI Law professor Dave Min remains in the lead over incumbent John Moorlach, with 254,443 votes to Moorlach’s 240,951 votes.

