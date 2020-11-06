This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

OC School of Music and Dance creates survey for parents to help identify goals for programs

On Wednesday, Oct 14, the Orange County School of Music & Dance of Irvine held a meeting with community members. The highly regarded and very successful Orange County School of Music & Dance of Irvine is considering offering safe, socially distanced after-school music instrument, dance, and choral instruction to Laguna’s children.

The classrooms would be offered after school at St. Catherine of Siena School (with careful social distancing) if the local schools and community are interested in pursuing the arts program.

CEO and Executive Chair Doug Freeman says, “We had a productive meeting of more families at St. Catherine’s last week. One of the important outcomes was the recommendation that we create a survey for parents that would help to identify their most important goals, including the type of programs they would want offered for their kids. We developed and sent a survey through SurveyMonkey to all the attendees and are receiving good feedback. We were hoping you might inform your readers about the survey. The more we are able to tailor what the families are looking for, the easier we can coordinate with the school district on how we can meet this need while building on the curriculum and program offered through the schools.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

St. Catherine of Siena

To take the survey, click here.

The OCMD – St. Catherine program would be an extension of OCMD’s Irvine-based school, but specially designed and tailored to meet the needs of Laguna families, complementing the local schools, and taking maximum advantage of the extraordinary instructors OCMD has available and will be recruiting. This program would be tuition-based but because OCMD would be designing small group classes, the costs would be very competitive.

Freeman says, “At first glance, it appears that creating single instrument ensembles, with a mixture of experience from beginner to advanced, would offer the widest range of opportunities for kids and provide an experience that cannot be provided at school. This is a method we have used with great success and actually accelerates the learning process for all levels of musicians. However, more community input is needed.”

Laguna Beach County Water District Official Notice of Expiring Terms of Three Commissioners

A notice has been issued announcing that the Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (three seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the Board of Directors. New or reappointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second and/or fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA. Commissioners will also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Finance/Audit, Personnel and Management, and Water Conservation and Outreach, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, Commissioners recommend to the Board of Directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations, as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the District’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA, or on the District’s website, www.lagunabeachwater.com, and must be filed with the District by 5 p.m., November 20, 2020. All applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on December 17, 2020 at 5 p.m., at District Headquarters.

Royal Reflections now open at Six Summit Gallery

Six Summit Gallery (SSG) proudly presents the exhibition Royal Reflections, on display through January 15, 2021.

Royal Reflections, a surreal journey of figure and design features the work of award-winning, published California artists Helen Allois and Emily Colvin, as well as New York’s Ailene Fields.

Celebrating its 10th year as a fine art and entertainment concern, SSG has new locations in Times Square New York City, and Connecticut.

Allois is an American painter and illustrator, best known for the striking and bizarre images of aliens in her surrealist work. As described in artfestival.edu, “Allois’ work deals with dislocation and estrangement, at times employing decidedly cute characters in innocently grotesque or strange situations. Allois’ paintings portray characters that visually embody states of mind, from the mischievous to the manic.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Helen Allois, 2020, “Silencio”

Emily Colvin is lead artist and mastermind behind a community project for inspiring and motivating local artists. She focuses on using affordable and recycled materials, exploring with color, and capturing light within glass. Colvin says, “I paint on and behind glass, using bold colors and big shapes to show off the wonderful energy it can evoke. Journaling through the paint with scratches and washed out colors, multiple imageries and a three-dimensional experience within a two-dimensional process can be found.”

Well known for her skills in stone, bronze, and acrylic, Ailene Fields is both a sculptor and stone carving teacher. With underpinnings in her Lehman College degrees in English and Greek mythology, Fields often draws from mythos and legend for inspiration. Often mixing stone with bronze, her sculptures highlight the essence of the subjects, most often in an optimistic and insightful manner. Her sculptures often feature animals, mythological figures, and architectural elements in works evocative of dreams and magic calling forth the qualities that make us human.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Emily Colvin, 2019, “You’re the Bomb”

SSG is under the direction of award-winning entrepreneur Tina Aldatz, who founded Foot Petals, the revolutionary line of designer insole cushions for women’s high heels. Foot Petals became a successful multi-million-dollar company recognized by Inc. 500.

Tina has been featured in numerous media articles including Entrepreneur Magazine, Huffington Post, LA Times, CNN, Forbes, and more. Aldatz, an Orange County native, will brings her unique branding and marketing approach of East Coast/West Coast to Laguna Beach’s HIP District.

Six Summit Gallery is owned by Leo Feroleto, gallerist and curator of some of the largest installations in NYC, Art Basel Miami, Los Angeles, and New York Fashion Weeks. SSG represents emerging and established artists, some of whom remain in the country’s most prestigious permanent collections including Yale University, Whitney Museum, Brooklyn Museum, New Britain Museum of American Art, Smithsonian, and more.

Six Summit Gallery is located at 1111 S Coast Hwy.

For more information on SSG, go to www.sixsummitgallery.com or call (949) 424-4241.

St. Mary’s ECW presents “Shap Show” featuring Gary Shapiro on Saturday

Gary Shapiro, a longtime teacher at Laguna Beach High School, will be performing at the outdoor terrace of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov 7 from 5 - 7 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) Outreach.

In the group’s last concert of the season, St. Mary’s ECW invites everyone to “Come for the music, clap and sing aloud, there’ll be dancin’ in the aisles (six feet apart, of course), and no suits allowed.”

Gary Shapiro taught advanced math at LBHS for 33 years. He raised money for Grad Night for 29 of those years by holding his sellout “No Suits Allowed” concerts. He continues to sing, play guitar, and teach, and he’s back to play for St. Mary’s ECW Outreach benefit concert. Shap teaches us that life is good and COVID-19 does not define us.

Tickets are $25. Reservations are required, by presale only.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Gary Shapiro to perform at St. Mary’s ECW “Shap Show” on November 7

Admission is limited to 45 tickets to allow for physical distancing.

There will be boxed dinners available from Noonerz for $15, by preorder only. Attendees may also bring their own picnic dinner. November nights can be cool, even in SoCal, so a wrap is recommended.

Beer, wine, and sparkling water will be available (any combination of two for $10 per person) by presale at the time of reservation. No outside beverages are allowed.

If residents are unable to attend but would still like to hear Gary and contribute to ECW’s Outreach efforts, a Zoom link will be provided for a donation – the suggested amount is $25.

All reservations must be made and paid in advance via credit or debit card.

To make a reservation, click here.

For attendees’ safety, coronavirus safety precautions will be followed throughout the event. All attendees will be medically vetted upon entrance. Masks are required at all times except while seated and eating or drinking. Social distancing will be in effect and seating spaced accordingly. (Couples or groups that reserve together may be seated together.) Hands should be sanitized frequently. Contact information is required of all attendees for contact tracing purposes.

St. Mary’s Ocean View Terrace is located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave.

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church LB raises money annually to support worthy causes and organization in the community and world. This year the need is greater than ever, and likewise, the challenges in raising money are greater than ever. This event actively supports the efforts of the ECW in meeting the group’s Outreach goals in 2020.

For questions, contact Linda Bratcher at [email protected] or call (704) 576-2261; or Joslyn Aitken at [email protected] or call (949) 683-9770.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, exhibition based on Broadway show Wicked

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, an exhibition featuring the works of Greg Miller, John “CRASH” Matos, and Michael Callas both online and in person. The exhibition will be on view online from November 15 – December 31, 2020 at the link here. The works will also be on display at JoAnne Artman Gallery.

Inspired by the long-running Broadway musical Wicked, and its famous song, “Popular,” the show examines contemporary society through the lens of Pop Art. Touching on notions of conformity, beauty, popularity, and the current cultural landscape, Miller, Matos, and Callas challenge convention through their inclusion and disjunction of pop-culture and advertising.

In the musical number “Popular,” the song comically explains how popularity is dependent on specific aesthetics, poise, and interests. Turning this mentality on its head, these artists call on a rebellious spirit of counterculture to infuse their Pop Art sensibilities. Recycling recognizable ideas for their own compositions, familiar images, symbols, and brands are reborn as spray painted canvases and surfaces comprised of skateboard planks and bottle caps. Cleverly embracing and rejecting mainstream appeal, P O P·u·lar is a testament to an ever-evolving mentality towards consumerism and what constitutes fine art.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Thirsty,” Acrylic, Spray Paint + Collage Paper on Skateboard Planks, 51 x 48 inches

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Miller often uses found objects, archival texts, illustrations, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John “Crash” Matos, “Born to Be Free,” Spray Paint on Canvas, 78 x 87 inches

As a young teen stemming from the Bronx, Crash (b. John Matos) ran with the local kids, tagging subway cars, creating large murals, perfecting his style. and making a name for himself amongst the New York graffiti scene. He is one of the first graffiti artists to make the transition to canvas. Combining text with form, he creates all his work from freehand, showcasing vibrant compositions reminiscent of Pop Art in 1960s while reflecting his own signature style.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas, “Neon Flowers,” Diptych (Glow in the Dark), Spray Paint + Stencil on Canvas, 30 x 44 inches

Growing up in Southern California in Orange County, the combination of the area’s natural beauty with its planned communities and highly curated environments were a heavy influence on Michael Callas’ artistic process. Rooted in Pop Art, Street Art, graphic design, drafting, and his life in Southern California, Callas’ paintings are done entirely with spray paint and stencils. Integrating figure and his background in architecture, Callas combines character archetypes and bold color within each work. Intricately produced through a vigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color.

These works will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 + 346 N Coast Hwy.

The galleries are open by appointment

For more information, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com or contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or by email at [email protected]