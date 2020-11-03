NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

COVID-19: 3 new deaths reported in OC 110520

COVID-19: 3 new deaths reported in OC, 271 new cases

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,494 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including three new deaths reported today (November 5). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 61,112 cumulative cases of COVID-19 countywide to date, an increase of 271 cases today.

The county reports that there have been 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date. This represents a per capita rate of 11.003 cases per thousand residents.

The county reports that 35 percent of ICU beds and 64 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 178 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (includes ICU); 76 are in ICU.

The county estimates 54,429 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of November 5, as reported by the County

 

