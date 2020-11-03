NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

COVID-19: 306 new cases reported in OC, 110320

COVID-19: 306 new cases reported in OC, 1 new case in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,484 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including two new deaths reported today (November 3), less one previously reported death. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 60,604 cumulative cases of COVID-19 countywide to date, an increase of 306 cases today.

The county reports that there have been 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, an increase of one case today. This represents a per capita rate of 11.003 cases per thousand residents.

The county reports that 37 percent of ICU beds and 65 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 177 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (includes ICU); 60 are in ICU.

The county estimates 53,934 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of November 3, as reported by the County; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

