 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold first Holiday Champagne Brunch on December 6

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host its first Holiday Champagne Brunch at the Studio at Montage Laguna Beach with champagne donated by Kobrand, one of the few remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Studio at Montage is not currently open to the public for dining, so this is a very exciting opportunity for guests to dine in this beautiful setting. The Craftsman-style Studio at Montage is perched on a 50 ft. bluff with breathtaking ocean views.

The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to have the opportunity to host an event before the end of the year, especially since the club had to cancel three of its major fundraising events. The Holiday Champagne Brunch will follow social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe day for all. 

Proceeds raised at the event will help the club serve the community’s youth. Costs to keep the club open during this time have increased significantly, but the club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential. 

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character, and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The club offers classes in leadership, education and career, health and wellness, sports and fitness, as well as arts and creativity.

The club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at its two sites – Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch – and has grown from serving 250 youth in 1952 to over 4,000 in 2018.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

For more information about the Holiday Champagne Brunch, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949)715-7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit the club’s website.

 

