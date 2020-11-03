NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

City announces winners of First Annual Pumpkin Carving 110320

City announces winners of First Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest 

The winning pumpkins in the city’s First Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest are now on display at the Promenade on Forest Ave. There were 37 entries this year.

City announces LeBon

Click on photo for a larger image 

First Place – Leslie LeBon

City announces Girtz and Jones family

Click on photo for a larger image 

Second Place – Anne Marie Girtz 

City announces Gabora

Click on photo for a larger image 

Third Place – Chloe Gabora 

City announces Wyman

Click on photo for a larger image 

Most Original – Alex Wyman

City announces Jones family

Click on photo for a larger image 

Scariest – The Jones Family

City announces all

Click on photo for a larger image 

The Mayor’s Award went to Per Doshi-O’Neill. Honorable Mentions: Jackson Burns, Lily Gabora, Elizabeth Guido, Craig O’Neill, Dylan Reid St. John, Danica Ward, and Jeanne Yale. All photos are courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach.

 

