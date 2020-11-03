NewLeftHeader

Where’s Maggi Answer 110320

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Several Stu News readers were faster than the average tortoise with their responses to Maggi’s photo challenge. Who knew where to find this tortoise sculpture (which resides beside a hare, by the way…)? Steve Hoffman knew, and so did John Walker, and Mark Porterfield. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 10 30 20

Click on photo for a larger image

    Tortoise sculpture on Coast Hwy, between Bluebird and Calliope

 

