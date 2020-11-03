NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

2020 Election: Still iffy on which candidates 110320

2020 Election: Still iffy on which candidates to support? Endorsements might help last-minute decisions

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Even folks who watched the forums and read the Stu News stories might still be iffy about which city candidates should get their votes. Reviewing some of the available endorsements might help in making a decision. And some folks may just want to know who supported which candidates.

For City Council:

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow

Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association 

Laguna Beach businessman Ruben Flores 

Village Laguna 

Councilwoman Toni Iseman

Attorney Larry Nokes

Laguna Beach Democratic Club

Laguna Beach Firefighters’ Association Local 3684

Liberate Laguna Political Action Committee

Positive Change for Laguna’s Future 

Former Mayor Kelly Boyd

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris 

Congressman Harley Rouda 

Democratic Party of Orange County

Democratic Women of South Orange County

Retired businessman George Weiss

Laguna Beach CANDO

Village Laguna

Laguna Beach Democratic Club

Democratic Party of Orange County

Councilwoman Toni Iseman 

Congressman Harley Rouda 

Democratic Foundation of Orange County

Laguna Public Recreation Facilities Conservancy (LPRFC)

Mayor Bob Whalen

Laguna Beach Firefighters’ Association Local 3684 

Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association

Liberate Laguna Political Action Committee

Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

Positive Change for Laguna’s Future 

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris 

Congressman Harley Rouda 

Laguna Public Recreation Facilities Conservancy (LPRFC)

For City Clerk:

Former city employee Ann Marie McKay

Laguna Beach Democratic Club

Democratic Party of Orange County

Village Laguna

Former City Clerk and Mayor Pro Tem Verna Rollinger

Former City Clerk Martha Anderson

Orange County Young Democrats

Laguna Public Recreation Facilities Conservancy (LPRFC)

Mariann Tracy

Liberate Laguna Political Action Committee

Former Mayor Kelly Boyd

City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker

City Councilwoman Sue Kempf

Mayor Bob Whalen

Former Mayor Elizabeth Pearson

Former Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede

Former LBUSD Board member Ketta Brown

Laguna Beach School Board:

Amy Kramer

Greater Laguna Beach GOP 

Former SchoolPower President Tom Addis 

Councilman Peter Blake

Former Mayor Kelly Boyd

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow

Former SchoolPower Trustee Susan Hunt

LBUSD watchdog Howard Hills 

Laguna Beach Community Coalition member Beth Garlock 

Real Estate Broker Michael Gosselin 

Former SchoolPower President Lynn Gregory

Former Thurston and El Morro PTA President Celine Macmillan

LBUSD Board member Dee Perry

Former Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede

Sheri Morgan 

Greater Laguna Beach GOP

Laguna Beach parent Michelle Bainbridge

Business owner and parent Chrissie Hanneline

LBUSD watchdog Howard Hills 

Laguna Beach parent Dawn Knepper

Laguna Beach parent Lisa McCarroll

Former Thurston and El Morro PTA President Celine Macmillan

LBUSD Board member Dee Perry

Former Top of World teacher Azadeh Baghai Purvis

Kelly Osborne 

Laguna Beach Democratic Club

Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE)

Democratic Party of Orange County

Former LBUSD Board member Ketta Brown

Former Mayor Ann Christoph

LBUSD Board member James Kelly

Former LBUSD Board member Betsy Jenkins

Cypress School Board member Cani Kern

City Councilwoman Sue Kempf

LBUSD Board member Carol Normandin

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen

LBUSD Board President Peggy Wolff

Jan Vickers

Laguna Beach Democratic Club

Laguna Woods Democratic Club

Democratic Foundation of Orange County

Former LSUSD Board member Ketta Brown

Former LSUSD Board member Betsy Jenkins

 

