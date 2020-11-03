NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 110320

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

November 3, 2020

The tides are coming out swinging this winter

Dennis 5Now it’s November and the Caribbean just isn’t letting up with regard to hurricanes. We now have Eta, the seventh Greek-named storm, which has just broken the previous record of six set in 2005. 

On Sunday night, Eta became a Category 1 hurricane with a central pressure of 994 millibars, with further intensification forecast as the storm moves to the west and sets its sights on the Eastern Shores of Central America, most likely in or near Guatemala. If there’s any good news in all of this, the Gulf Coast will be spared from Eta’s wrath as the system is forecast to maintain its westerly course, plus the storm is way down there at latitude 16 degrees north.

The sun sets at 4:55 tonight and will not set at 5 p.m. or later until next January 9. The earliest sunset around here is at 4:43 p.m. on December 8-10. The latest sunrise is around 6:58 a.m., and that will occur from about December 28 until about January 12. 

The day with the least amount of possible sun time is on the winter solstice with a sunlight length of 9 hours and 54 minutes, with the sunrise at 6:54 a.m. and the sunset at 4:48 p.m. Our latest sunset occurs from around June 21 up until around July 7, and that will be at 8:08 p.m. Our earliest sunrise occurs in early June at 5:41 a.m., and our longest day, so to speak, will be on the summer solstice with 14 hours and 26 minutes.

Now that it’s November we’re moving into the time of year when we start getting more extreme tidal swings. Around the middle of this month, during the new moon phase, we’ll see a morning high tide of about 6.6 feet or so and the afternoon low tide will be at about -1.0 feet. December and January see even a greater swing with the morning high tide as high as 7.1 feet between 8 and 9 a.m., with the following afternoon low tide as low as -1.9 feet between 3 and 4 p.m. 

Remember, the higher the tide, the lower the following low will be. These figures pretty much apply to most of Southern California, where a swing of 9 feet or so is common in December and January. The tides are less extreme during the moon’s first and last quarter’s phase.

Some parts of the globe can experience more extreme tidal swings. On the low side, places like the Hawaiian Islands only see a swing of 2.5-3 feet at the most. On the more extreme side, the Sea of Cortez can have a swing of up to 20 feet, and the most radical tides on our planet can be found in the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia, where swings as much as 50 feet can occur.

Local ocean temps here in Orange County are in the low 60s for the most part, which is only a degree or two below the normal readings for early November. The record-setting warm waters of 1997 saw 71 degrees on this date and temps didn’t finally drop below 70 until November 20 of that year, in part because of the mega El Nino of 1997-98.

Our surf and rain drought continues here in California as fires rage on with no rain or surf in the forecast anytime soon. Stay tuned. 

ALOHA!

 

