NewLeftHeader

haze

67.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Royal Reflections now open 103020

Royal Reflections now open at Six Summit Gallery

Six Summit Gallery (SSG) proudly presents the exhibition Royal Reflections, on display through January 15, 2021.

Royal Reflections, a surreal journey of figure and design features the work of award-winning, published California artists Helen Allois and Emily Colvin, as well as New York’s Ailene Fields.

Celebrating its 10th year as a fine art and entertainment concern, SSG has new locations in Times Square New York City, and Connecticut. 

Allois is an American painter and illustrator, best known for the striking and bizarre images of aliens in her surrealist work. As described in artfestival.edu, “Allois’ work deals with dislocation and estrangement, at times employing decidedly cute characters in innocently grotesque or strange situations. Allois’ paintings portray characters that visually embody states of mind, from the mischievous to the manic.”

Royal Reflections Allois

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Helen Allois, 2020, “Silencio”

Emily Colvin is lead artist and mastermind behind a community project for inspiring and motivating local artists. She focuses on using affordable and recycled materials, exploring with color, and capturing light within glass. Colvin says, “I paint on and behind glass, using bold colors and big shapes to show off the wonderful energy it can evoke. Journaling through the paint with scratches and washed out colors, multiple imageries and a three-dimensional experience within a two-dimensional process can be found.”

Well known for her skills in stone, bronze, and acrylic, Ailene Fields is both a sculptor and stone carving teacher. With underpinnings in her Lehman College degrees in English and Greek mythology, Fields often draws from mythos and legend for inspiration. ​​Often mixing stone with bronze, her sculptures highlight the essence of the subjects, most often in an optimistic and insightful manner. Her sculptures often feature animals, mythological figures, and architectural elements in works evocative of dreams and magic calling forth the qualities that make us human.

Royal Reflections Colvin

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Emily Colvin, 2019, “You’re the Bomb”

SSG is under the direction of award-winning entrepreneur Tina Aldatz, who founded Foot Petals, the revolutionary line of designer insole cushions for women’s high heels. Foot Petals became a successful multi-million-dollar company recognized by Inc. 500. 

Tina has been featured in numerous media articles including Entrepreneur Magazine, Huffington Post, LA Times, CNN, Forbes, and more. Aldatz, an Orange County native, will brings her unique branding and marketing approach of East Coast/West Coast to Laguna Beach’s HIP District.

Six Summit Gallery is owned by Leo Feroleto, gallerist and curator of some of the largest installations in NYC, Art Basel Miami, Los Angeles, and New York Fashion Weeks. SSG represents emerging and established artists, some of whom remain in the country’s most prestigious permanent collections including Yale University, Whitney Museum, Brooklyn Museum, New Britain Museum of American Art, Smithsonian, and more.

Six Summit Gallery is located at 1111 S Coast Hwy.

For more information on SSG, go towww.sixsummitgallery.com or call (949) 424-4241.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.