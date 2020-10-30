NewLeftHeader

 October 30, 2020

Wave of Change: giving back during National Women’s Small Business Month

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Founder and Director of Moore’s Law for Children Meldie M. Moore says, “Did you know October is National Women’s Small Business month? As a small business owner, and a woman, I think that’s great. And I wanted to do something to celebrate.”

In October of 1988, Congress ended state-sanctioned sex discrimination and promoted the growth and development of female entrepreneurs through the Women’s Business Ownership Act. It enabled women to apply for loans without a male co-signer, created the National Women’s Business Council, and enacted the Census to track all women-owned businesses.

Now it’s time to celebrate the growth and accomplishments of female entrepreneurs and the vital role they play in our economy.

Moore began her movement for Wave of Change in September.

She says, “Inspired by Mother Teresa’s quote, and wanting to create a ripple of my own, last month for National Small Business Week, I gave each of my team members $100 to spend on themselves in a local Laguna Beach small business. Then we posted photos of our purchases on our Facebook page to promote those businesses. We were able to patronize 13 Laguna Beach small retail businesses! It was such a success, I wanted to do it again.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Belo Blow Dry Bar

In September, the small retail businesses they patronized were: Two Fifty Four, Gorjana, Stitch and Feather, Laguna Supply, Moulin, Bushard’s Pharmacy, Attu, Amenah, 2Bella, Heavenly Couture, Buy Hand, Laguna Handbags, and Rue de La Chocolat. 

“So, this month, in order to support other women small business owners in Laguna Beach, and to thank the amazing women on my team who support me every day, they indulged in a little self-care: haircuts, mani-pedis, and massages,” says Moore. 

“They deserve it, and we love supporting our local service businesses! We visited Belo Blow Dry Bar and Parani Thai Massage on Forest Avenue, and Beautiful Nails on South Coast Hwy and Mountain. Check out the photos on our Facebook page and learn more about the amazing women owners of these fabulous businesses.” 

Moore chose these businesses from personal experience and staff recommendations. “I have been a customer of Beautiful Nails for over 13 years. I have been to Belo Blow once before and loved it. My staff has gone to Parani Thai Massage for massages for years, and they think it’s the best.” 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Beautiful Nails owner Michelle Ngo in center, Meldie Moore on the right

Owner Patricia Musselman established Belo Blow Dry Bar in 2014. She has been a hair stylist in Orange County for nearly 15 years. When the opportunity presented itself to own a salon, she opened up Belo Blow Dry Bar in Laguna Beach. 

Michelle Ngo first opened Beautiful Nails on April 15, 2004. After being open for nearly 16 years, they shut down when COVID-19 hit, reopening on July 19th, and then again on August 9th. Four employees have been with Michelle since they opened. Michelle has three grown children, two sons who live in L.A., and a daughter Michelle helped through law school while she continues to run her nail salon business.

Para opened Parani Thai Massage in 2013. As with most businesses who have been closed and reopened during the pandemic, Parani Thai Massage has been challenged, to say the least. 

To thank these women small business owners, Moore offered each of them a complimentary business and estate plan consultation for themselves and their employees. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Staff members at Parani Thai Massage

Moore says, “While the financial contributions made are insignificant pebbles to cast into an ocean, hopefully they make small ripples that will spread and grow. And be joined by other ripples cast by other pebbles. Until we have created a wave of change – and a wave of support and hope and continued success for our small businesses and neighbors. 

“I hope by sharing this story, I inspire you to be a part of this ripple effect.  Cast your own stone. Support small business owners. Shop locally. Post about it on social media. You deserve to do something nice for yourself, and it feels great to give a little back. Together we can make a wave of change!”

Moore plans on doing two more Wave of Change projects (or more) – one in November and one in December – also supporting local businesses, but with a different theme each time. 

Moore’s Law for Children specializes in special education, advocacy for the learning challenged, school discipline, adoption, assisted reproduction, and juvenile delinquency, as well as family law and estate planning.

Moore Law for Children is located at 361 Forest Ave.

For more information, go to www.moorelawoc.com or call (949) 336-7711.

Visit the firm’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MooreLawOC.

 

