Back to School Report from LBUSD

On October 22, the Laguna Beach Unified School District Staff presented a report on the start of the 2020-21 school year including current enrollments, facilities updates, instructional services updates, and some highlighted data from the 2019-20 school year. To view the entire report, click here.

As of October 15, 2020, enrollment in schools is:

--Top of the World Elementary: 412

--El Morro Elementary: 318

--Thurston Middle School: 578

--Laguna Beach High School: 997

--Virtual Academy Elementary: 21

--Virtual Academy Secondary: 140

--Hybrid with at least one online course @secondary: 193

--Total enrollment: 2,664

Attendance rates:

K-5: In 2019-2020, 97.1 percent; in 2020-2021, 98.5 percent

6-12: In 2019-2020, 97.7 percent; in 2020-2021, 98.8 percent

Return to school: Significant safety measures are being undertaken, including:

--Thermal scanners and touchless thermometers

--Temporary classrooms at each elementary school and easy-up tents at all sites

--Hand sanitizer and additional handwashing stations

--Touchless soap and towel dispensers

--New signage to define social distancing and paths of travel

--Plexiglass shields and barriers

Daily disinfecting:

--Throughout the day of common areas by custodial

--Third-party sanitization of all spaces (interior and exterior)

--Upgraded air filtration

--Stand-alone HEPA air purifiers

--UV light filtration

--Fully stocked and maintained inventory of PPE

Testing and tracing of COVID-19 contacts:

--Priorities: Student and staff safety and reduce and eliminate community spread

--School Nurses: Serve as liaisons between school sites and the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA)

--Identify, contact trace, and isolate known student and staff cases and high-risk contacts

--Consult with OCHCA to report known cases for county-level tracking and tracing

--Families will receive notifications of school exposures and, if necessary, school closures

--All staff will maintain student confidentiality and protect student privacy, complying with all FERPA protocols

Click here for the LBUSD COVID-19 report.

Among the results of the Operations Team Update were the establishing of protocols and processes for safe entry and exit of all sites, defining entry/exit points, and student staging locations. The update also provided optional testing for the COVID-19 virus, COVID-19 cleaning protocol training for the entire facilities team, and rearranged classrooms and learning environments to provide safe social distancing.

The rearrangements of the classrooms for each school can be viewed in the full report.

Approval of agreement to provide student COVID-19 testing

The Board approved an agreement with Living Fit Nation to coordinate testing services for student COVID-19 testing. Optional COVID-19 testing was offered twice (October 1 and 8) to the 763 students (TK-5th and special education programs K-12) returning for in-person instruction on October 5. Approximately 350 students participated in the testing with three positive results. Following the company’s positive testing notification to parents, the district nurses completed contact tracing in partnership with OCHCA. Testing will be offered to secondary students in preparation for their return to in-person learning on November 23.

Approval of salary agreements with CSEA and unrepresented employees

Background to the approval of the salary agreements: The Board of Education conducted a public hearing on the 2020-2021 revision to the 2018-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated by the designated representatives of the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and its Laguna Beach Chapter #131 and the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Staff proposed the Board of Education ratify the 2020-2021 revision to the Agreement negotiated by the designated representatives of the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and its Laguna Beach Chapter #131 and the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

As a result, the Association and the District reached Tentative Agreement for the 2020-2021 revisions to the 2018-2021 agreement. The District and Association utilized Interest-Based Bargaining (IBB) as the process. The Tentative Agreement includes a change in total compensation. The Board approved agreements resulting in a 1.75 percent salary increase for classified and unrepresented employees, including management.

Laguna Beach County Water District’s Smartscape Expo goes virtual

The Laguna Beach County Water District’s 11th Annual SmartScape Expo has gone virtual for 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our community, LBCWD’s top priority remains the health and safety of its employees and our residents. To this end, the district is bringing SmartScape to you online, no mask required.

This virtual experience includes how-to videos, virtual tours, and prerecorded experts covering topics such as: landscape and irrigation system design, irrigation timer scheduling, leak detection, fire-safe landscaping, and selecting and caring for California native plants. Take a day and binge watch all of the videos or come back over the next two weeks to view them at your own pace. You’ll find a wealth of great information.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

SmartScape Expo 2019

The SmartScape Expo is one of the biggest community events of the year for the district. The free event highlights and promotes the benefits of using California native plants and efficient irrigation techniques in residential and commercial landscape settings.

Pre-COVID, residents were greeted with inspiring displays, hands-on demonstrations, a California Friendly plant sale, direct-install rebate programs, water smart giveaways, and face-to-face consultations with top gardening and irrigation experts.

While we may not be able to meet face-to-face (or mask-to-mask) this year, the district has put together some great resources, courtesy of knowledgeable past SmartScape participants. Check out the videos at www.lbcwd.org/smartscape.

This year’s partners include CAL FIRE, California Native Plant Society, City of Laguna Beach, Debra Lee Baldwin, EPA-WaterSense, Greater Laguna Coast Fire Safe Council, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Municipal Water District of Orange County, Orange County Coastkeeper, South Coast Water District, University of California Master Gardener Program, and the Wyland Foundation.

Laguna Beach County Water District Official Notice of Expiring Terms of Three Commissioners

A notice has been issued announcing that the Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (three seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the Board of Directors. New or reappointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second and/or fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA. Commissioners will also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Finance/Audit, Personnel and Management, and Water Conservation and Outreach, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, Commissioners recommend to the Board of Directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations, as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the District’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA, or on the District’s website, www.lagunabeachwater.com, and must be filed with the District by 5 p.m., November 20, 2020. All applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on December 17, 2020 at 5 p.m., at District Headquarters.

LBUMC’s Messy Church returns with changes

Messy Church, the intergenerational, interactive program held at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, is returning on Sunday, Oct 25 between 4 and 5:30 p.m. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many changes will be implemented.

The gathering will be held outside the church and registration is required. Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church, asks that if you are even thinking about coming on Sunday, please contact her at [email protected].

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Messy Church will be held outside at LBUMC

Each family will have its own work/play station, which will be six to 10 feet from other attendees. Masks and RSVPs are required and there will be designated paths of movement. There will not be the usual dinner.

However, there will be activities and crafts as well as a joyful spiritual exploration of how to turn the well-known seven vices (pride, envy, gluttony, lust, anger, greed, and sloth) into the seven heavenly virtues (chastity, abstinence, liberality, diligence, patience, kindness, and humility).

Brooke Briggs, family ministries director at LBUMC, will lead the group in musical activities. “If you and your family are looking to ‘get out’, see people, and do something uplifting, come play on Sunday,” says Crowley.

Participants will receive more detailed information about Messy Church’s safe practices, instructions and a link to register.

Laguna Beach UMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from Gelson’s Shopping Center. Future dates for Messy Church are November 15, when an Advent Wreath will be assembled, and December 6, when attendees will create Christmas crafts.

Coast Film Festival returns for second year with heartfelt content for all ages

Coast Film Festival (CFF) will host its second annual adventure and outdoor-lifestyle film festival, to take place November 12 - 22. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CFF will be presented primarily online and feature more than 40 adventure and environmental documentary films, exclusive Q&As with directors, professional athletes, and industry experts, allowing fans to watch safely from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, depending on COVID-19 safety guidance, organizers are planning to host live events at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. The online programming will be accessed through an easy-to-use digital platform built into the CFF website (www.coastfilmfestival.com).

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The audience at last year’s film festival

“The films and stories we will share highlight the passion and indomitable human spirit that exists in our culture, while also touching on important topics such as climate change, social justice, and the healing power of nature,” said Ben Warner, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Coast Film Festival.

“Even though we are constrained to producing most of the festival in a digital format, we are excited to deliver a world-class online experience that is inspirational and entertaining for all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $15 per film block, $75 for a family pass, and $150 for a VIP pass. By purchasing tickets or a pass, you will not only receive access to great entertainment, you will be supporting a vision for the festival to grow into the future as an annual community event.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The ever-popular Q&A will return this year

Last year, CFF’s inaugural event drew close to 3,000 film and art fans to multiple venues throughout the city, including athlete-activist presentations to students at the Laguna Beach schools. Highlights included local filmmaker Greg MacGillivray’s National Parks Adventure, Audience Choice Award recipient Transformed: Return to Sawubona, and the west coast premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s Fire on the Mountain, a collaboration with the Grateful Dead featuring the acts music as the soundtrack.

“Films bring people together,” says Warner. “Whether it’s to learn about cultures from far-away places or people with interesting lives doing insane things, we are curious and are drawn to great stories like a campfire on a cold night. This year, while we’re constrained from being able to group together, we hope that our programs will help bring together the community, families and friends (in small groups) to watch and discuss the films in our program.” CFF is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, and pledges 1 percent of its sales towards environmental protection.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com or direct questions to [email protected].