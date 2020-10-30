NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Police Files 103020

Police Files

Alleged carjacking and robbery reported at exact same time, different locations

Last Wednesday, October 21, at 11:16 a.m., a pair of alleged crimes – a carjacking and robbery – were reported in Laguna Beach in two different locations.

The alleged carjacking crime occurred in the lower parking of Mission Hospital.

According to LBPD Lt. Jim Cota, “A white female suspect [allegedly] told a victim she had a knife and a gun and was taking her vehicle. The victim was hit with her own vehicle as the suspect drove away.”

Officers converged on the area but were not able to locate the vehicle. “A countywide broadcast was completed since it was possible the suspect fled southbound from the hospital. The victim was transported to MHLB Emergency Room (ER) for treatment. LBPD detectives responded to assist,” stated Lt. Cota.

“At 12:54 pm, officers had initiated a track on the victim’s cell phone. A ping of the victim’s cell phone showed it to be in San Diego. San Diego PD was notified and eventually located the vehicle. A high-risk vehicle stop was conducted and a male and female were taken into custody. LBPD jailers were sent to pick up the subjects. Both subjects were brought back to Laguna Beach and interviewed. Madison Root, 23, was arrested for [alleged] carjacking. The male was released as he had no involvement in the crime.”

At the same exact time, officers were dispatched to Holiday Inn, at 696 South Coast Hwy, for a report of an alleged robbery and possible kidnapping. 

“Officers arrived and at the conclusion of their investigation learned the suspect, described as an African American male, had [allegedly] held the victim inside of the hotel room, against their will, at gunpoint,” stated Lt. Cota.

“The suspect [allegedly] forced the victim to give him the $300 in cash he had in his hotel room. Then the suspect [allegedly] forced the victim to go to the Citizen’s Bank (Laguna Beach), at gunpoint, and withdraw $600 in cash. 

“The suspect and the vehicle he was driving matched the description of a male subject…who was arrested by LBPD officers the previous evening for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of marijuana for sales.”

This incident has been assigned to detectives for further investigation.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

