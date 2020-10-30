NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Waymakers raises $11,500 during virtual 5K 103020

Waymakers raises $11,500 during virtual 5K to support safer communities in OC

Waymakers, a nonprofit organization that builds safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability, operating youth shelters in Orange County including the Laguna Beach Youth Shelter, hosted its Way2Go! Virtual 5K on October 24 and 25, raising $11,500 to support the nonprofit’s mission. 

The funds raised during the event will benefit Waymakers’ programs and essential services available during the COVID-19 pandemic including counseling, therapy, conflict resolution, support services for victims of crime, and prevention and education programs.

Participants enjoyed the 5K from anywhere and chose to run, walk, ride, roll, or simply join a team and cheer on their family and friends from the comfort of their home.

Waymakers raises McCarthys

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The McCarthys participate in the Way2Go! Virtual 5K 

“We’re thrilled with the success of our first ever virtual fundraiser to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Ronnetta Johnson, executive director of Waymakers. “We’re so grateful to everyone who participated to help raise crucial funds allowing us to continue to provide vital assistance to individuals in crisis and help meet the increasing needs for our essential resources for the youth and families we serve in Orange County during these difficult times.”

Proceeds from the family-friendly virtual 5K will support Waymakers’ general services as the organization continues providing essential resources on the frontlines of COVID-19, including crisis intervention, counseling, and support services for victims of crime including domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. 

All Waymakers programs are fully operational. Counseling for youth and families, support services for victims of crime, and conflict resolution for community members are being provided through electronic means, including play therapy for young children and assistance for victims of sexual assault and human trafficking.

To meet basic needs of their vulnerable clients, staff are facilitating no-contact delivery of essentials (groceries, gift cards, rent checks, etc.) to enhance safety and stability. 

The Waymakers Youth Shelters remain open to those with the most critical need and staff have implemented social distancing, client health screenings, and enhanced sanitizing procedures while teaching children and families coping skills that will help them become resilient throughout their lives, not just during this pandemic. Waymakers’ prevention and education programs are still going strong through the development of online classes and media campaigns.

For more information on Waymakers, visit www.waymakersoc.org.

 

